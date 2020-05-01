The Prayagraj police yesterday registered a complaint and initiated action against a so-called ‘journalist’ named Yusuf Ansari for spreading blatant lies and falsehoods on social media over the district administration’s fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

Yusuf Ansari had published a ‘report’ in a website called salaamindianews.com claiming that the district administration is putting posters outside certain houses declaring the quarantine status of member(s) in that household, warning outsiders to avoid visiting the house or come in close contact with the family members.

However, Ansari’s report claimed that the practice is a malicious attempt by the administration to victimise Muslims as such posters are put outside Muslim households only.

In that report, Ansari even further claimed that the district administration is putting such posters on houses where the concerned persons ahem already completed their quarantine period. He wrote that it is an attempt by the government to isolate and malign Muslims. He even cited the name of a lawyer and wrote that such posters are a ‘violation of human rights’. He even called the quarantine posters ‘harassment’ of Muslims by the government.

Taking swift action over the claims, SSP Prayagraj informed on social media that the claims are totally false and the Prayagraj Police has initiated action against the so-called journalist for spreading lies and trying to promote communal discord.

The SSP of Prayagraj further informed that the said ‘journalist’ Yusuf Ansari was contacted by the authorities to enquire about the basis for his claims, he had switched off his phone and has not responded. The police officer further stated that the police is trying to arrest the irresponsible ‘journalist’.

It is notable here that such posters are a common occurrence in all states, where the local administration puts them outside specific homes where person(s) are under home quarantine after foreign travel or after coming in contact with an infected person. The posters inform the details of the persons under quarantine and the quarantine period as social distancing is crucial to stop the spread of the disease.