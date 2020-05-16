Saturday, May 16, 2020
Ahead of Ramzan Eid, lockdown and social distancing norms go for a toss in Mumbai’s Shivaji Nagar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demands deployment of army

Earlier in April, two Shivaji Nagar youths, Fahad and Salim were arrested by Mumbai Police for posting on TikTok that they are TikTok stars and lockdown restrictions do not apply to them.

Ahead of Eid, lockdown and social distancing guidelines go for a toss (image courtesy: screenshot from video shared by @kiritsomaiya)
With Ramzan Eid fast approaching, the challenges for the government seem to have increased to ensure that the lockdown measure and social distancing guidelines are followed especially in places where the pandemic has created havoc. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter on Friday and shared a video where huge crowd had gathered at Shivaji Nagar Govandi Road no. 2, which is a Muslim dominated area.

He even questioned the absence of Mumbai Police which led to the gathering of crowd. Speaking to news agency ANI, Somaiya said that over 1,000 coronavirus positive people have been reported from Shivaji Nagar itself. Despite that, the 20 CAPF companies the Maharashtra government has called in are not deployed there. He has demanded immediate deployment of armed forces in areas like Shivaji Nagar.

CAPF in Maharashtra

As per reports, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has said that thousands of cases have emerged in the last 15 days in the Shivaji Nagar Area despite that we are seeing this huge crowd. The Maharashtra government has called 20 security agencies of Central Armed forces, but what is the reason for them not using these forces to implement stricter lockdown. “I demand immediate military deployment in the areas like Shivaji Nagar”, said Kirit Somaiya.

Earlier in April, two Shivaji Nagar youths, Fahad and Salim were arrested by Mumbai Police for posting on TikTok that they are TikTok stars and lockdown restrictions do not apply to them.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the pandemic

The State of Maharashtra has gathered the top position in the list of the states grossly affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Thousands of new cases have been emerging on a daily basis while the recovery rate is much lower.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 29,100 active cases so far with a surge of 1576 new cases in the last 24-hours, and 1068 have died due to pandemic.

