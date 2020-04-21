Tuesday, April 21, 2020
TikTok users Salim and Fahad arrested by Mumbai police, had claimed 'police don't touch celebrities' while defying lockdown rules

DCP Meena claimed that the police is mulling over taking action against the video app for granting a platform for such videos that encourage people to defy the lockdown restrictions even as the country is battling the scourge of coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff

TikTok users claiming immunity from police action for defying lockdown taught a lesson by the Mumbai Police
TikTok users arrested and subsequently released by Mumbai Police(Source: Mumbai Mirror)
Mumbai Police today shattered the delusions of two self-proclaimed TikTok ‘celebrities’ who in a recent video uploaded on the popular social media app claimed that the police could not touch the celebrities like them for defying the lockdown restrictions. The two TikTok users in the video can be seen casually shambling on the streets of Mumbai suburbs without wearing masks, in gross violation of the nationwide lockdown restrictions that were extended until May 3 by Prime Minister Modi.

The Shivajinagar Police in Mumbai on Tuesday arrested 25-year-old Salim Shaikh and his friend 27-year-old Mohammad Fahad for uploading a video on TikTok in which Salim is seen bragging about the exemption from the law enjoyed by him on the account of his celebrity status. In the video, Salim claims that he had been asked by the police not to loiter around on the streets amidst lockdown but since he is a celebrity, the police won’t take any action against him.

However, soon after the video went viral, Mumbai Police sought to teach a lesson to the duo for their defiance. According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 6, Shashi Kumar Meena, the duo, who are residents of a locality in Shivaji Nagar, were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). “They were arrested and subsequently released on bail,” Meena said, adding, “such defiance to the lockdown norms would not be tolerated.” 

Notwithstanding their TikTok popularity, the swift police action against the two youths has made them realised the cost of violating the lockdown restrictions. In a subsequent video, Fahad and Salim are seen issuing an appeal to everyone to abide by the lockdown norms and police instruction and venture out of their home only after wearing a mask.

Meanwhile, DCP Meena claimed that the police is mulling over taking action against the video app for granting a platform for such videos that encourage people to defy the lockdown restrictions even as the country is battling the scourge of coronavirus pandemic.

