Days after the tragic incident in Kerala where a pregnant elephant met a slow, painful death after consuming pineapples filled with explosives, another news from Bihar has brought some positivity for animal lovers.

Akhtar Imam, a resident of Phoolwarisharif near Patna in Bihar has reportedly handed over his assets to his two pet elephants, Rani and Moti. As per reports, Imam has made the elephants his legal heirs.

Bihar: Akhtar Imam, an animal lover from Patna, gives his entire property to his two elephants Moti & Rani. He says, "Animals are faithful, unlike humans. I've worked for the conservation of elephants for many years. I don't want that after my death my elephants are orphaned". pic.twitter.com/W64jYsED33 — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2020

Runs animal welfare trust named ‘AERAVAT’

The 50-year-old Imam, who has stated to media that he had inherited the elephants and has been living with them on his farm. Imam, who also runs a trust named Asian Elephants Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), has stated that he has officially nominated the two elephants as his legal heirs and all that belongs to him, house, bank balance and land, will be owned by the two elephants after his death. He has stated that he has done it to ensure that the elephants do not suffer after his demise.

Imam has stated that if the elephants die, the assets will go to the AERAWAT trust that he is in charge of.

Disputes within family, son is trying to steal from him

Imam has also stated that his wife had divorced him and half of his assets were handed over to her. However, Imam’s son named Miraj alias ‘Pintu Nalayak’ nurses an enmity towards him and is planning to kill him with help from some smugglers. He has alleged that his own son wants to steal the elephants and his assets.

Imam has also stated to the media that his own son had earlier implicated him under false charges of raping his girlfriend for which he even had to go to jail for some time. But Imam was later exonerated as there was no evidence. Imam has stated that pained over the activities of his only child, he had finally decided to give his assets to his elephants who have been his faithful companions over the years.

Imam has stated that he has done the necessary paperwork and documentation at the Danapur registry office to ensure that the elephants inherit his assets.

Imam insists that the elephants are like his own children and he wants them well taken care of after he is gone. He has also stated that the elephant Moti had once saved his life from armed smugglers.

As per reports, Imam has written to the local forest officer and police SP that he fears a life-threatening attack from his own family members who want to take over his assets and prevent him from leaving his assets for his elephants.