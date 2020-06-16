Coronavirus recovery rate surges to 52.47 percent: Ministry of health and family welfare

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the recovery rate in patients affected by Wuhan coronavirus in India has risen to 52.47%. The ministry said that the surge in the recovery rate is indicative of the fact that more than half of the positive cases have recovered in India.

As per the update by the ministry, Maharashtra is still the worst affected state by coronavirus with a total number of 1,10,744 cases across the state. On Monday, the state reported the highest jump in the coronavirus cases and 178 casualties. According to the Maharashtra health department, 5071 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The death tally of Maharashtra has risen by 1,328 on June 16 after the officials released “reconciled” figures of the overall death figure in the state due to coronavirus. The total coronavirus-related fatalities in the state have touched 5510-mark. Mumbai also has seen a jump of 862 deaths of the total 1,328 reconciled deaths while the rest of the state has registered the remaining 466 deaths.

Tamil Nadu is emerging as the second most affected state by the contagion. Reportedly, the state announced a lockdown on Monday in its most affected districts from June 19 to 30. The state has reported 46504 cases with a surge of 1843 cases in the last 24 hours. National Capital has reported 42829 cases till so far with a surge of 1647 cases in the last 24 hours.

PM meets CMs to discuss the Coronavirus situation

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories. He stated India is one of the countries where the death rate is the lowest. He said that the country has started preparing to tackle the pandemic much before when coronavirus was not even a part of the global discussion. He stressed on steps taken by the government to gradually lift the lockdown and for a better economy.

It was Prime Minister’s sixth meet with the CMs to discuss the coronavirus situation and strategy. Reportedly, the meeting has been scheduled in two phases and the second meet will be held on Wednesday.