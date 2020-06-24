The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal in connection with a doctor’s suicide case. He will be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and surity.

On its previous hearing on June 19 the Delhi Court had reserved its order. The HC has stated that Jarwal’s incarceration is no longer required for the investigation and as he has been in jail since May 9, he can be granted bail. Prakash’s brother Anil is also one of the accused in the case who had already received anticipatory bail.

Police had arrested the AAP leader and his aide Kapil Nagar from Saket on May 9 after a 50-year-old doctor named Rajendra Singh residing in the Deoli neighbourhood of South Delhi took the drastic step of ending his life. The doctor had, in a suicide note blamed Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar for harassment and extortions over the water tanker business.

The doctor’s son had blamed Prakash Jarwal and associate for his father’s death

Police had registered a case against the AAP leader and his aide after the doctor’s son blamed them for his father’s death on April 18. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed with the police by the son of the deceased who claimed that the duo extorted money from his father who was into water tanker business since 2007. Depressed over financial issues, the doctor had taken his own life. It is accused that the AAP MLA has connections with the water tanker mafia operating in the Deoli and Sangram Vihar areas.

Tanker operators confirmed the AAP MLA collected bribes up to Rs 60 lakhs a mo

Reports had stated that the AAP MLA had allegedly received bribes to the tune of Rs 60 lakh per month from the water tanker owners.

As per a report, as many as 20 water tanker owners had come forward to claim that the AAP MLA had asked them to pay money. 4 of them testified before a magistrate saying that they had paid Rs 20,000 to get their file cleared and Rs 500 for each round of supply. The total amount had sumed up to Rs 60 lakhs per month.

Prakash Jarwal and the Suicide Case

The deceased doctor, identified as Dr. Rajendra Singh, was a resident of the Deoli neighbourhood in South Delhi and had committed suicide on the 18th of April. In his suicide note, he accused Prakash Jarwal and his associate Kapil Nagar of harassment and blamed them for his decision to take the drastic step. Consequently, the Police had registered an abetment of suicide case against the AAP MLA, his associate Kapil Nagar and others in the matter.

They were arrested later by the Delhi Police after the Saket Court issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused.