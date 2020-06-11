Thursday, June 11, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi University professor Wali Akhtar dies of coronavirus, family and colleagues allege he was...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi University professor Wali Akhtar dies of coronavirus, family and colleagues allege he was denied bed by many hospitals

Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra told media that Akhtar had gone to seven prominent hospitals in Delhi, and all of them had denied him admission despite having Coronavirus symptoms

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Wali Akhtar, Delhi University
163

A professor of the Delhi University succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday evening. Wali Akhtar used to teach Arabic at Delhi University, and was a former head of the department. His family and colleagues at the university haves alleged that the professor could not get a bed in any of the Delhi and Noida hospitals despite showing Covid-19 symptoms.

As per reports, he was finally admitted to a hospital in Jamia Nagar where he succumbed to the disease. The elder brother of Akhtar said that the professor complained of breathlessness and chest pain. He said, “We took him to a prominent hospital in Noida. My brother was in pain, but the hospital refused his admission claiming lack of beds.”

Wali Akhtar’s colleague and former president of Delhi University Teacher’s Association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra told media that Akhtar had gone to seven prominent hospitals in Delhi, and all of them had denied him admission despite having Coronavirus symptoms. Had he received treatment on time, he would be alive today, he said.

Sharma said that Wali Akhtar was finally admitted at a hospital at Jamia, and his report came at 4 PM informing that he is Coronavirus positive, and he died at 6.30 PM. ‘What is the point of such testing,’ he asked.

On being asked about the allegations, the hospital simply denied and said, “It is impossible that we wouldn’t cater to any patients who came to us.” Akhtar was also allegedly denied testing in some of the South Delhi hospitals.

Public relations officer of AlShifa hospital, Marghoob Zaidi said that the patient was admitted under the suspicion of coronavirus infection as he was also suffering from pneumonia. He was confirmed positive of the coronavirus but hours later he died.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reserved state and government hospitals for residents of Delhi

In a controversial decision, the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He added that private hospitals, except those hospitals where special surgeries are performed which are not available in other parts of the country, have also been ordered not to admit patients from other states.

However, the decision was turned over by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. He instructed departments and officials of NCT of Delhi to ensure that no patient is denied treatment on the grounds of his/her domicile so that people who approach Delhi hospitals seeking treatment from outside the national capital are not turned away. The move is set to bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who are seeking treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more

Did you know? Lord Jagannath in Puri is now under ‘quarantine’ till Ratha Yatra. Read details of the ‘Anasara’ ritual of the ancient Hindu...

Culture and History Shashank Bharadwaj -
At the Shree Jagannath Temple of Puri, Odisha, every year after the Devasnana Purnima, the three deities of the temple - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra, go into a 'quarantine' for a period of fourteen days to recover completely from their 'illness'.

Columbus statues demolished in America: Was he different from Babur or Ghazni?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
In the case of Columbus statues, the reactions have ranged from benign neglect to silent support to active praise. In the case of Babri Masjid, there was near universal condemnation.

On 73rd birthday of Lalu Prasad Yadav, JD(U) wishes him with a list of 73 properties acquired by him and his family using political...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
JD(U) wishes Lalu Prasad Yadav on 73rd birthday in unique way, publishes list of 73 properties illegally acquired by him and family

Historian Ram Guha gets history wrong while drawing up comparison between Gujarat and Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ramchandra Guha, who now seems to have developed complicated relationship with history, today took to Twitter to claim Philip Spratt in 1939 had written that Gujarat, though economically advanced is backward culturally and Bengal while being economically backward, has been culturally advanced.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi University professor Wali Akhtar dies of coronavirus, family and colleagues allege he was denied bed by many hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
DU professor Akhtar was confirmed positive of coronavirus and hours later he succumbed to the disease in a Jamia Nagar hospital.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Video of ‘unclaimed decomposed dead bodies’ dragged by KMC goes viral, authorities claim they did not die of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Govt-run NRS medical College wrote to the Kolkata PC calling the subject of the viral video in circulation "fake"
Read more
Social Media

Days after Aakar Patel gave call to violence asking Muslims and Dalits to carry out US like protests in India, his Twitter account is...

OpIndia Staff -
"Aakar Patel's account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand" the landing page of his profile said.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more
News Reports

India denies visa to controversial USCIRF teams, MEA says the ‘prejudiced’ body has no locus standi in country’s affairs

OpIndia Staff -
The minister added that the USCIRF has been known to make prejudiced, inaccurate and misleading observations regarding the state of religious freedom in India.
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module busted in Handwara, three terrorists nabbed

OpIndia Staff -
Narco-terror: Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested along with the drugs and loads of cash in Handwara division in Jammu and Kashmit
Read more
News Reports

Google updates Maps to provide real-time crowd information for public transit amid COVID-19 pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Using the historic data of past riders, Google Maps will predict if the area you want to visit will be crowded or not.
Read more
Law

Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court, rejects petitions by political parties over NEET admission in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
The political parties had filed petitions asking the court to ensure that 50% of OBC candidates get admission in medical colleges out of the seats that Tamil Nadu surrenders under All India Quota.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to give India its ‘cash transfer program’ to help, Indian Twitterati say, no thank you

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Imran Khan left Twitterati in splits. Netizens reminded him of how he and his country are more in need of help
Read more

Connect with us

230,484FansLike
371,118FollowersFollow
248,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com