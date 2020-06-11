A professor of the Delhi University succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday evening. Wali Akhtar used to teach Arabic at Delhi University, and was a former head of the department. His family and colleagues at the university haves alleged that the professor could not get a bed in any of the Delhi and Noida hospitals despite showing Covid-19 symptoms.

As per reports, he was finally admitted to a hospital in Jamia Nagar where he succumbed to the disease. The elder brother of Akhtar said that the professor complained of breathlessness and chest pain. He said, “We took him to a prominent hospital in Noida. My brother was in pain, but the hospital refused his admission claiming lack of beds.”

Wali Akhtar’s colleague and former president of Delhi University Teacher’s Association, Professor Aditya Narayan Mishra told media that Akhtar had gone to seven prominent hospitals in Delhi, and all of them had denied him admission despite having Coronavirus symptoms. Had he received treatment on time, he would be alive today, he said.

Sharma said that Wali Akhtar was finally admitted at a hospital at Jamia, and his report came at 4 PM informing that he is Coronavirus positive, and he died at 6.30 PM. ‘What is the point of such testing,’ he asked.

On being asked about the allegations, the hospital simply denied and said, “It is impossible that we wouldn’t cater to any patients who came to us.” Akhtar was also allegedly denied testing in some of the South Delhi hospitals.

Public relations officer of AlShifa hospital, Marghoob Zaidi said that the patient was admitted under the suspicion of coronavirus infection as he was also suffering from pneumonia. He was confirmed positive of the coronavirus but hours later he died.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reserved state and government hospitals for residents of Delhi

In a controversial decision, the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He added that private hospitals, except those hospitals where special surgeries are performed which are not available in other parts of the country, have also been ordered not to admit patients from other states.

However, the decision was turned over by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. He instructed departments and officials of NCT of Delhi to ensure that no patient is denied treatment on the grounds of his/her domicile so that people who approach Delhi hospitals seeking treatment from outside the national capital are not turned away. The move is set to bring relief to patients and their families from outside Delhi who are seeking treatment during the coronavirus pandemic.