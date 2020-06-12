Friday, June 12, 2020
Dalit youth’s murder: Mobile thieves Md Mohsin, Adil and Salman had strangled Vivek to death after his bike collided with their vehicle

Ghaziabad police have confirmed that one of the accused in the Dalit youth's murder, Md Mohsin already has 10 cases registered against him for mobile theft and animal cruelty at various Ghaziabad police stations.

OpIndia Staff

Mohammad Mohsin, a history sheeter with 10 cases of theft and animal smuggling against him, had strangled Vivek to death on May 31
Ghaziabad Dalit youth murdered, Md Mohsin and two others arrested (courtesy: Swarajya)
The Ghaziabad Police have finally solved a two-week-old murder case, where a 25-year-old Dalit youth named Vivek Kumar Jaatav who worked in Uttar Pradesh’s Bapu Dham area in Ghaziabad was murdered as he was returning home from work.

Though the family initially suspected Viveks’ colleague to be behind his murder, investigations revealed that three goons with a prior criminal history had killed Vivek over a petty issue, reported Swarajya’s Swati Goel Sharma.

After Ghaziabad police arrested the three accused- Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Mohsin and Mohammad Salman, they confessed of killing the Dalit youth.

Neeraj Jadaun, Superintendent of Police (SP) at Ghaziabad (rural) has told Swarajya that one of the accused Md Mohsin already has 10 cases registered against him for mobile theft and animal cruelty at various Ghaziabad police stations.

Body of Vivek Kumar on 1 June in Matiyala village of Masuri area in Ghaziabad, UP (credit: Swarajya)

Murder of the Dalit youth

As per the Swarajya report, the bereaved father of the deceased, Rajendra Kumar, who works as a labourer in fields said that he found his son’s body on the afternoon of June 1. The body was lying in a field in Matiyala village, some five kilometres away from village Kushaliya in Masuri area of Ghaziabad, where the family of the deceased lives.

Around 8.30 pm on May 31, Vivek had called up his colleague Jabbar to inform him of a minor accident he had had with a vehicle in Matiyala village. Vivek’s phone was switched off soon after that.

In their FIR, the deceased had stated that some colleagues may have been involved with their son’s murder, as they held a grudge against him.

Tracker dog helped nab the culprits

UP Police have informed that the Ghaziabad Police’s tracker dog Leena had helped nab the culprits. The dog had led the team to a house where other pieces of evidence made the police arrest and question the culprits who had later confessed to the murder.

“Please let me go, my mother will be waiting for me”

As per the report, on May 31, Vivek was returning from work when his bike collided with a four-wheeler in which the three accused- Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Mohsin and Mohammad Salman were travelling. When the bike went and hit the vehicle, Vivek slipped and fell on the road. He then took out his mobile to inform his colleague, Jabbar about the incident. The accused persons had reportedly come out of the vehicle, snatched Vivek’s phone and ran away. Vivek ran behind them. When they reached a secluded area, the three goons thrashed Vivek, pinned him to the ground and strangled him to death using a belt.

“The accused told us that Vivek kept on pleading with them to let him go, saying that his mother was waiting for him. But the three men did not relent and stopped only when he had died. They also said that they planned to bury his body in the ground, but somehow could not do so. They dumped the body there and left,” said the SP based on the confession of the accused.

