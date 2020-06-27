The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation has announced an increase in the salaries of its personnel posted in high altitude and difficult areas in Uttarakhand, North-east India, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh with effect from June 1. The increase ranges from 100% to 170% towards risk allowance, which is aimed at checking the attrition level of staff posted in high-risk and difficult terrains along the border. The move assumes significance as the government wants to accelerate the construction work at the border areas for better connectivity and infrastructure along with the high-altitude areas and difficult terrain areas.

As per reports, the salaries for the people deployed in difficult terrain areas have been increased by more than 100 percent, going up to 170% for some. The maximum increase is announced for those working in Ladakh noting the adverse weather conditions. The non-technical staff’s pay has been doubled or increased significantly and similarly, the graduate engineers posted there will now get double the salary compared to what they were getting till the month of May.

After the hike, the salary of an outsourced non-technical staff like data entry operator working in Ladakh has increased from Rs 16,770 per month to Rs 41,440 per month. The salary for the same post is Rs 28,000 in Delhi. The salary of an accountant also has been increased from Rs 25,700 to Rs 47,360 per month in the Ladakh area. Similarly, a civil engineering graduate working in the Ladakh area will now get a salary of Rs 60,000 as opposed to the earlier monthly salary of Rs 30,000. The salaries at manager level has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,12,800 per month, and a senior manager will now get Rs 1,23,600 a month instead of the earlier salary of Rs 55,000 per month, according to reports.

Apart from the remuneration hike, the authority has decided to ensure 5 lakh health insurance and 10 lakh life insurance cover for all the staff who work on a contract basis.

Read- Ladakh: Amid LAC standoff, Indian Army completes crucial Galwan river bridge that PLA has been trying to stall

The employees working in difficult areas have been kept into three categories: The first category comprises of employees working in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim and Uttarakhand. The employees working in Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Mizoram and Nagaland have been kept in the second category. The people working in the Ladakh region have been kept in the third category, which is the highest risk category..

While speaking to TOI, an official stated that the move aims to retain talent and personnel to push the construction of roads in these strategic areas. The official said, “There is a need to retain the talent and push our road construction work.”

The strategic infrastructure along the borders will provide a safe connectivity for the army and paramilitary to pass and secure the sovereignty of the nation against the neighbors.