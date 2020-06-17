Haryana Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that he will bring a Right to Freedom of Religion Bill to prevent religious oppressions and conversions on Dalit Hindus reported in Mewat.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a meeting at the auditorium of the Secretariat made some important announcements related to the suffering of Hindus. This includes a bill against religious conversion by force, inducement or through marriages solemnised for the sole purpose of adopting a new religion. The Right to Freedom of Religion Bill will have provisions against conversion by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, inducement, marriage or any fraudulent means.

The CM said that while one has the right to adopt any religion, conversion by force, inducement, etc. aren’t tolerable. CM ML Khattar also said a board would be constituted to look after the “religious assets of Hindus in those areas where they are in minority. This work would be done according to the demand of the people of the area concerned”.

He also added that the existing cow protection law in Haryana will be made more stringent, if required. The CM said that the issue of cow slaughter often creates wedge & disharmony between 2 communities, and the state Govt has decided to hold trials against accused in cow slaughtering cases in fast-track Courts in a bid to curb such incidents.

The announcements made after the meetings include:

Anti-conversion law will be enacted to stop conversion and love jihad.

Cow slaughter cases will be heard in the fast track courts. Necessary amendments will be made in the current law is there is a need to punish cow killers severely.

A battalion of RRBs will be set up at Nuh (Mewat), to assist the re-establishing the state of the law in Mewat.

A board will be created to protect the establishments belonging to Hindus which have been acquired by the perpetrators.

VHP welcomed the decision

The statement from the CM ML Khattar to prevent the atrocities on Hindus going on for decades in Mewat has been welcomed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. For some time, the VHP had created a grudge against the Khattar government due to this matter. But now the organization is satisfied with the announcements of the Khattar government and describing it as an important decision for Hindus.

In the recent press release, VHP saluted the Hindu society, media channels, and other allies. Also, VHP’s Joint Secretary Dr. Surendra Jain said that these announcements will be implemented soon by the CM so that those who are suffering will get relief.

Significantly, during the lockdown, there was an unprecedented increase in atrocities against Hindu Dalits in Haryana’s Mewat. In such a situation, VHP thanked a section of Hindu society and media for raising voice against atrocities on Hindus. They said that the decision taken by the government is the result of their efforts.

VHP has termed this announcement as a victory for the Hindu society and said that it expects that the announcements will be executed sooner.

Earlier, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has expressed displeasure over the attitude of the Khattar government for not adopting a strict attitude on the incidents of oppression and conversion of Dalits. VHP alleged that even after the delegation met the CM in the month of May, the state government neither filed any case against the accused nor took any kind of action.