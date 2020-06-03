Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Jamia students want to ‘blow up’ proctor’s office, carry out Minneapolis style ‘protests’ over slapping of UAPA on Delhi rioters

A Jamia Millia Islamia student on condition of anonymity told OpIndia that these student-activists want the exams which are to be conducted online, be shifted on campus so that they can get back on campus and resume the protests and other violence.

OpIndia Staff

Jamia Millia Islamia students want to bring Minneapolis style 'protests' in Jamia (image courtesy: Insidesport.com)
As America burns in flames after protests over George Floyd killing went violent, those in India drawing false equivalence between those riots and anti-CAA riots now want to ape the violence in India again.

Naushad Ahmed Raza studying Masters in History from Jamia Millia Islamia criticised show cause notice sent to JamiaTimes1 Instagram account over derogatory statements on the varsity. One Nadim Iqbal Khan, another Jamia student, suggested that the office of the proctor also needs to be blown up.

In a Facebook post shared by another Jamia student and AISA activist, Gohar Aysha, where she condemned show cause notice for JamiaTimes1 Instagram account, Nausheed quipped that the university administration would not have ‘dared’ to send show cause notice had the campus been open.

In that, when Nausheed commented how the Jamia VC Najma Akhtar aspires to be Governor (of a state, thereby insinuating she has political ambitions and hence working on directions of the Central government), Aysha gleefully said how the Jamia students will start Minneapolis-style violence and rioting.

Gohar Aysha threat of Minneapolis-like riots

JamiaTimes1 was reportedly sent a show cause notice over derogatory remarks against Jamia admin. A Jamia Millia Islamia student on condition of anonymity told OpIndia that these student-activists want the exams which are to be conducted online, be shifted on campus so that they can get back on campus and resume the protests and other violence.

Violence in America

Recently, the United States of America is engulfed in riots after an African-American man, George Floyd, was killed by a white cop even as he tried to plead for help. Far left goons in the US have taken to vandalism, looting, destroying public property and setting things on fire to ‘protest’ against the killing. Gohar Aysha just suggested that Jamia students could take law into their own hands and destroy public property and run a riot like Minneapolis citizens if demands aren’t met.

Anti-CAA riots

In December 2019, after the passing of Citizenship Amendment Act widespread protests took place in India which often turned violent. The CAA fasttracks Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities in three neighbouring Islamic countries, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Indian Muslims and ‘liberals’ opposed giving Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims in neighbouring countries. The violence broke out outside campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh amongst others. The Delhi Police recently arrested some of the students and alumni of the varsity and charged them with UAPA Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Delhi riots, 2020

Widespread riots broke out in NorthEast Delhi in February this year when US President Donald Trump was visiting India. These were in extension to the December riots and other violence through January. The details mentioned in the charge-sheet filed in the Jafrabad riot case and Chand Bagh riots case establishes beyond doubt that the anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year were a part of a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to throw Delhi into a state of anarchy.

