Rajasthan government under Congress Party lauded the ‘Bhilwara Model’ for control Covid-19 infection. It was discussed across the country. But now, many lives are in danger in the city after a family invited more than 250 people for a wedding. There have been strict instructions from the central government that more than 50 guests are not allowed for weddings. The marriage took place on 13th June, and later 15 persons who attended the wedding tested positive for coronavirus, including the father of the groom. One patient among 15 tested positive for the infection has died due to complications associated with coronavirus.

The district administration has also imposed a fine of Rs 6,26,600 on the family. They have to deposit the fine in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in the next three days. As per the reports, Rizul, son of Ghisulal Rathi, had applied for permission for the wedding ceremony. The administration allowed on the condition of not calling more than 50 people. However, as per the reports, more than 250 people attended the wedding, excluding the waiters, photographers, caterers and hotel staff, etc.

While the infected persons have been admitted at hospital, 127 persons who had attended the wedding have been quarantined.

Case registered under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act

It would have passed the scanner without any problem, but the groom’s father and 14 other attendees were found Covid-19 positive after they started showing symptoms, which included relatives of the groom. One of the infected, the grandfather of the groom, died due to the infection. A case under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and other sections of the Indian Penal Code of endangering ordinary people’s lives has been registered against the groom and his family.

District Magistrate Rajendra Bhatt said that not only they invited more than 50 people for the wedding, the regulations to prevent infection like social distancing and wearing masks were also not followed during the ceremonies. The first case of the disease was registered on 19th June, after that administration tested everyone who attended the wedding on 21st.