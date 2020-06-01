On Monday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had reportedly withdrawn an order issued on May 29 which de-listed around 1000 imported products from paramilitary canteens. Sources familiar with the matter told ANI that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon.

In a bid to promote indigenous products, the Union Home Ministry had earlier directed Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the organisation that runs paramilitary canteens across India, to sell only Made in India products. KPKBs were asked to stop the sale of imported products. The organisation had also de-listed 7 firms that import foreign products such as Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, etc. These canteens also cater to the needs of the 50 lac family members of the 10 lac security personnel belonging to the BSF, NSG, Assam Rifles, CISF, and CRPF.

MHA has withdrawn the order of de-listing products from Police canteens which was issued on 29th May, revised order with updated list of products will be released soon: MHA sources https://t.co/3nzRdwHSVD — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

KPKB had also delisted products of companies that failed to provide the information sought by it. The organisation, while taking cognisance of the earlier MHA letter, had said that the directives by the government would be implemented in both letter and spirit.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Earlier in May, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to Twitter to state that in a bid to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India mission), the paramilitary canteens will now sell only made in India products from 1 June. He further urged Indians to use more and more made in India products going forward. “If every Indian vows to use only made in India products, within five years Indian economy can become self-reliant,” he had said.