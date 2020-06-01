Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
Home News Reports MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

Earlier in May, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to Twitter to state that in a bid to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India mission), the paramilitary canteens will now sell only made in India products from 1 June.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
MHA withdraws order on de-listing imported products in govt canteens
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo Credits: Livemint)
178

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had reportedly withdrawn an order issued on May 29 which de-listed around 1000 imported products from paramilitary canteens. Sources familiar with the matter told ANI that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon.

In a bid to promote indigenous products, the Union Home Ministry had earlier directed Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), the organisation that runs paramilitary canteens across India, to sell only Made in India products. KPKBs were asked to stop the sale of imported products. The organisation had also de-listed 7 firms that import foreign products such as Skechers, Ferrero, Red Bull, etc. These canteens also cater to the needs of the 50 lac family members of the 10 lac security personnel belonging to the BSF, NSG, Assam Rifles, CISF, and CRPF.

KPKB had also delisted products of companies that failed to provide the information sought by it. The organisation, while taking cognisance of the earlier MHA letter, had said that the directives by the government would be implemented in both letter and spirit.

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Earlier in May, Home Minister Amit Shah had taken to Twitter to state that in a bid to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India mission), the paramilitary canteens will now sell only made in India products from 1 June. He further urged Indians to use more and more made in India products going forward. “If every Indian vows to use only made in India products, within five years Indian economy can become self-reliant,” he had said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Opinions

Congress and its sympathisers criticising Veer Savarkar for signing mercy petition should recall Jawaharlal Nehru’s Nabha jail ordeal lost in past

Jhankar Mohta -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai claims man died of starvation in UP’s Banda, DM gives the list of foodgrains provided to the family in the last two...

OpIndia Staff -
The DM informed that the deceased person's wife has been provided with a total of 40 kgs of wheat, 40 kgs of rice and 1 kg of chana in the months of April and May under various schemes.
Read more
News Reports

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

OpIndia Staff -
Sources said that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon by the MHA.
Read more
News Reports

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row, sends to three day police custody
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: 20 year old Shaikh Mohammed murdered for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan

OpIndia Staff -
A youth was murdered allegedly for smoking ganja and consuming alcohol during Ramzan in Bahadurpura at Hyderabad.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
Social Media

Actors Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman get attacked by Islamists and Pakistanis for urging people to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff

OpIndia Staff -
Following education reformer Sonam Wangchuk's call to boycott Chinese products amid Ladakh standoff, many celebrities have come forward to urge people to boycott Chinese products
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,130FansLike
358,233FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com