Saturday, June 20, 2020
PM Modi launches Rs 50,000 crore ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to boost employment for returned migrants in 116 rural districts

116 districts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha which have witnessed an influx of more than 25,000 migrant labourers are covered under the livelihood scheme announced by PM Modi

OpIndia Staff

132

PM Modi on Saturday launched a massive employment scheme, the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, to create jobs for millions of migrant workers who returned to their native places during the pandemic.

The Rs 50,000 crore scheme was launched through video conferencing by PM Modi which was attended by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. In addition, chief minister of 5 other concerned states and union territories joined the virtual launch of the employment scheme from Telihar village in Khagaria district of Bihar.

“So far, migrants were helping to build the cities. Now, they will get jobs near their homes. Till now, you were assisting in the development of cities. From now onwards, you will help in the development of your villages, your neighborhoods,” PM Modi said.

“The Government of India has decided to launch a massive rural public works scheme ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’ to empower and provide employment opportunities to the migrant workers who have returned during the lockdown and other rural citizens,” the Prime Minister’s office said ahead of the launch.

Here are the highlights of the ‘Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan’:

The scheme will be operated in 116 districts of 6 states–Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Odisha. All the districts in these states have received an influx of more than 25,000 migrants during the lockdown.

The scheme aims to empower unemployed migrant workers by providing them with employment for 125 days with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

Under this programme, the focus of the government will be to complete 25 different types of works to create jobs and build infrastructure in rural regions of the country.

The different types of work will entail building pucca houses for poor in villages, plantation drives at several places and construction of animal sheds. For potable water, ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ will be taken forward in collaboration with various Gram Sabhas. With ‘Garib Rojgar Kalyan Abhiyaan’, the centre also plans to empower every household in villages with fast and reliable internet connection.

“Skill mapping has already been started to help migrants. This means, that your skills will be identified while you are staying in your villages and job providers will seek you based on your skills,” PM Modi said.

The scheme will be a synchronised effort between 12 different ministries or departments—rural development, Panchayati Raj, road transport and highways, mines, drinking water and sanitation, environment, railways, petroleum and natural gas, new and renewable energy, border roads, telecom and agriculture. According to Rural development secretary, NN Sinha, the laying of fibre optics cable, railway works, rurban mission jobs, sanitation works, waste management, poultry, farm ponds and imparting skills through Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be provided to the migrant workers under the scheme.

