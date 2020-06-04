Friday, June 5, 2020
Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

She later took to Twitter to clarify that she shared the picture of Lord Ganesha which was shared by her "Hindu friend" but because she, as a Muslim, shared it, the 'andhbhakts' trolled her.

Times of India's Hinduphobic journalist shames Hindus for killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala
Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh used the recent incident where a pregnant elephant died after food laden with firecrackers burst in her mouth to shame Hindus by suggesting that those who worship Lord Ganesha also killed the elephant. In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.

SS of Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh’s now deleted Tweet

After several people outraged at the insinuation, the journalist had protected her account.

Samina Shaikh insinuates Hindus behind the cruel killing of the pregnant elephant in Kerala

While this sheer heinous act of animal cruelty has attracted condemnation from all quarters, Times of India journalist, Samina Shaikh, who was once exposed by netizens for her anti-Hindu and Homophobic comments, tried to use the incident to shame Hindus. The journalist had written: “Jiski Pooja karte ho ussi ko takleef pahocchate ho” roughly translated as “you’ll hurt those whom you’ll worship”, insinuating that the unidentified miscreants behind this cruel act were Hindus.

She later took to Twitter to clarify that she shared the picture of Lord Ganesha which was shared by her “Hindu friend” but because she, as a Muslim, shared it, the ‘andhbhakts’ trolled her.

She even claimed that everyone and not just Hindus down south worship elephant. Cows, too, are considered holy in Hinduism.

When Samina Shaikh was called out by Netizens for her ‘Hinduphobic’ tweets

Last month, a Twitter user identified as X Æ A-12 Duggu @R0adside_M0nk, in a series of tweets called out the Hindhuphobia of a Times of India editor, who not only pushed hatred against Hindus but also used the official Twitter account of Times of India to make Hinduphobic comments.

Shaikh, who is the editor of Bombay Times, deputy editor of ETimes, and also associated with Femina magazine, was caught handling the Times of India’s twitter account after she tweeted the same content from the Times of India’s Twitter account which was earlier shared from her own account. Perhaps, Shaikh had forgotten to switch her social media accounts.

Not only that, Samina Shaikh’s old tweets of taking a dig at Hindus by making ‘gaumutra’ jibes has also resurfaced on the social media platforms. Just like a typical Islamist, Shaikh seems to have a habit of mocking Hindus and Hindu traditions.

Pregnant elephant dies in Kerala after cracker-filled pineapple burst in its mouth

Recently, in an act of utmost cruelty, a pregnant elephant had died after some locals fed her cracker-filled pineapple which later exploded in her mouth. The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into a village in search of food. It is being believed that some villagers stuffed pineapples filled with firecrackers on her tusks while she was walking on the streets.

