Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says he has not been invited to Ram Mandir Bhumi Pooja yet

The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday confirmed that he has not been invited to the Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pooja at Ayodhya yet, which is scheduled on August 5.

Speaking to the media, Arvind Kejriwal said that Lord Rama should bless all the citizens and the people of Delhi to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have not been invited so far. Lord Rama should bless us and Delhiites. Will pray Lord Rama to save us from this pandemic,” Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for Bhumi Pooja of Shri Ram Mandir on August 5. The ceremony will be graced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among several other invitees.

BJP stalwart and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, who was instrumental in shaping the Ram Mandir movement, is likely to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic event.

BJP targets Arvind Kejriwal over minority appeasement

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have attacked the Arvind Kejriwal for lamenting over no invitation to the Ram Mandir event. Taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister, senior BJP Leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi asked whether Arvind Kejriwal was thinking about poor Pujaris of the Mandir when he was paying Rs 18,000 to the Islamic clerics.

When you were paying Rs 18000 to the maulvis, did you think about the poor pujari of the Mandir. Raj Dharam & Ram Rajya calls for equal treatment of all who are similarly placed without discrimination. https://t.co/EYxUdM8dXP — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) July 23, 2020

Targeting the Delhi government over its minority appeasement, Meenakshi Lekhi advised Arvind Kejriwal that ‘Raj Dharam and Ram Rajya called for equal treatment of all who are similarly placed without discrimination’.