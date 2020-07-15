The police have launched a massive search operation to determine the whereabouts about the BJP leader Mehraj-U-Din Malla from Baramulla after he was reportedly kidnapped by the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehraj Din Malla, BJP leader & Vice President of Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam in Sopore area of Baramulla district, abducted by unknown person today morning. Police have launched a search operation in the area: BJP Spokesperson, Kashmir. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KWewbjYRFQ — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

Malla, the vice president of the Municipal Committee(MC) Watergam Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, was kidnapped by an unknown person on Wednesday morning. As per reports, he was pushed into a car and taken away. It is not yet clear whether he had any security cover. His father, who was also with the BJP, acted as a general secretary of the party.

Assassinations and Kidnappings in Jammu and Kashmir on the rise

The abduction of the BJP leader comes on the heels of the assassination of the former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, who was killed along with his father and brother on July 8. The Jammu and Kashmir police had alleged that two Lashkar terrorists were behind the murder of the BJP leader.

Earlier last month, a Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists while he was working in his orchard in Anantnag.

An increased spurt in the terror activities, especially targeted assassinations and kidnappings, have been witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent times, highlighting the desperation among the Pakistan backed terrorists appears palpable in the wake of the annulment of the Article 370, stripping the state of its special status and its subsequent conversion to the Union Territory. On the other hand, ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side along the border have also increased dramatically, as a bid to gin up tensions along the Line of Control.