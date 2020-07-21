The spat between Chetan Bhagat and Anupama Chopra has turned into an “all against one” fight. Bhagat, who got attacked from left and right for his tweet against Chopra, has now opened the floodgates towards all the elites in the film industry and media. He replied to them one by one creating more controversies while doing so. He said in one of his tweets, “If I win, any Indian can win. What will the elitists do then?”

Suchitra Tyagi, former radio jockey turned film critic mocked Bhagat for his opinion. In reply to his tweet, she said, “‘Don’t act over smart’ okay Chetan.” Bhagat replied to her and called her an elite snob. He added that she is a talentless, mean spirited person who had the fortune of learning English and now feels superior and constantly mocks other Indians. He added, “These are the people responsible for creating a bullying culture.”

Elitist snobbery: Exhibit I



Talentless, mean spirited people who only had the fortune of learning English and grew up in an English speaking environment and now feel superior and constantly mock other Indians. These are the people responsible for creating a bullying culture. https://t.co/i6elepl5He — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Madhu Menon, who is a chef, often gets himself in soup with netizens over one issue or the other. He mocked Chetan Bhagat and called his writing rubbish. Menon is the same person who wished for “a few riots” when PM Modi announced demonetization in 2016. Chetan replied to him saying that Menon often talks about mental health. However, he never had any issues writing about Bhagat in public. He added, “Also, again, a talentless person who can’t write one engaging paragraph certifying India’s #1 writer.”

Elitist snob Exhibit 3:



Normally, this guy would be talking about the importance of mental health. But has no issues writing this about me in public, because his ilk allows that.

Also, again a talentless person who can’t write one engaging paragraph certifying India’s #1 writer. https://t.co/e09s85Kl31 — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Abhinav Bakshi, who claims to be a digital consultant and wrote articles for different publications, came in support of Anupama Chopra. Calling Bhagat’s tweet an uncouth attack, he said even if Vidhu Vinod Chopra did everything that Bhagat claims, Anupama should not be held responsible. In a reply, Bhagat said that he is not holding her responsible for whatever happened. “But she kept quiet then and is pontificating to me now. You know words like uncouth, doesn’t automatically mean you understand what I said,” he added.

I am obviously not holding her responsible. But she kept quiet then and is pontificating to me now. You know words like uncouth, doesn’t automatically mean you understand what I said. https://t.co/jbTTpFrj4n — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Shomini Sen, film critic at WION, pointed out that he does not have the right to threaten professionals for doing their job. He has to tweet sensibly. “You are just playing to the gallery. Shame on you,” she added. Bhagat, in his reply, said that he had not threatened anyone. “I am simply addressing snobs and elitists and telling them not to play dirty. Again, read sensibly. Don’t get rattled,” he added.

Your bio tells who you have worked for before. Interesting. Anyway, I have not threatened anyone. I am simply addressing snobs and elitists and telling them not to play dirty. Again, read sensibly. Don’t get rattled. https://t.co/IrcPMjkV1w — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Krishan Partap Singh, author, who is famous for his anti-Modi stand, reminded Bhagat about free speech. He said, “Free speech and expression? Art and criticism? Anything ring a bell?” Bhagat replied that he knows about free speech and expression. “Did you read the fair and sensible? Dirty tricks are not a part of your patronising questions btw,” he added.

Absolutely bro. Did you read the fair and sensible? Dirty tricks are not a part of your patronising questions btw. https://t.co/TGu4gMxQar — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Chiki Sarkar, Publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books came in his support and said that she is always astonished about how much hate people show Bhagat for being a famous commercial writer. To which Bhagat jokingly replied and said it happens because he is awesome and a threat for the elitist ecosystem.

Because I am awesome.

Because I threaten the elitist ecosystem.

If I win, any Indian can win. What will the elitists do then?



And yes, none of these haters have been able to write one worthwhile engaging page in their life. https://t.co/2JaisHpoxT — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Producer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri quoting one of Bhagat’s tweet asked him if he means to point towards the eco-system of parasites and predators. Chetan replied, “You know it better sir Ji. You have dealt with them for a long time,” referring to the never-ending spat between Agnihotri and the likes of Swara Bhaskar and others.

You know it better sir ji. You have dealt with them for a long time. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

It seems like Chetan Bhagat has touched a painful nerve of the “elite ecosystem,” that made all of them react hastily without factoring in the consequences of their statements.