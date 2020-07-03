Friday, July 3, 2020
PM Modi’s Leh visit hits the intended target, China issues statement talking about “escalation of situation” and “diplomacy”

The Chinese spokesperson’s comment came when Indian PM Narendra Modi was being briefed by security officials about the preparedness against Chinese forces along the border.

OpIndia Staff

After the PM Narendra Modi visited Ladakh to meet security personnel posted along the LAC, China has issued a statement saying that efforts are on to reduce tension between the two countries, and no party should do anything that can escalate the situation.

Addressing media, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijiant said, “India & China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military & diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point.”

The Chinese spokesperson’s comment came when Indian PM Narendra Modi was being briefed by security officials about the preparedness against Chinese forces along the border. The PM, along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen M N Naravane reached Leh in Ladakh on Friday morning to review the India’s readiness gainst the aggressive People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and also to understand the proposed de-escalation and disengagement process between the two nations at the conflict points along the border.

PM made a surprise visit to Ladakh, as it was decided only last evening. He met the security forces at Nimu near Leh to take stock of the situation. The PM also met soldiers who were injured during the clash with Chinese forces last month. The Prime Minister’s visit was meant as a morale booster for the armed forces and a powerful message to China, which is showing a non-stop aggression against India in the last several months.

The India-China border tension is at very high point at present after aggressive actions by Chinese military. After a scuffle between the two forces on the banks of Pangong Tso lake, the clashes took a deadly turn at the Galwan Valley along the LAC in mid-June. Although both the forces didn’t use firearms respecting treaties between both the nations, Chinese forces had attacked Indian patrolling parties with stones, sticks, rods wrapped with barbed wire and other such weaponry, which had left several Indian soldiers dead and injured. The Indian soldiers had immediately retaliated to this by counter attacking several Chinese camps in the area, and at the end of night-long fight, India had lost 20 soldiers. While China too acknowledged casualties on their side, they didn’t give a number, but it is estimated that more than 40 Chinese soldiers died in the clash.

