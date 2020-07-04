Saturday, July 4, 2020
Updated:

‘Muslim mob chanted they will force Hindus out of the country, abduct Hindu women’: Eyewitness in Dilbar Singh Negi murder chargesheet

The eyewitness also alleged that the mob spoke of forcing 'Kaafirs' to leave the country and abducting Hindu women. Slogans of 'Hindu Murdabad' were also raised and members of the mob were inciting each other against the Hindu community.

OpIndia Staff

Eyewitness in Dilbar Singh Negi murder claims mob was chanting slogans against Hindus
Image Credit: The Hindu
49

The Delhi Riots in February witnessed some of the most heinous crimes against humanity. Even among them, easily the worst was the brutal murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi. His hands and legs were chopped off and then he was thrown into a burning fire to ensure that he was burnt alive. Now, more shocking details have emerged in the chargesheet filed in his murder case.

A key eyewitness in the case has said that there were clear instructions for the mob to attack Hindu homes and shops. The mob was abusing Hindus in a vile manner and were speaking freely of finishing off Hindus, the eyewitness said. Furthermore, it was alleged that the mob was speaking of setting Hindu homes on fire and were calling them ‘Kaafir’.

The eyewitness also alleged that the mob spoke of forcing ‘Kaafirs’ to leave the country and abducting Hindu women. Slogans of ‘Hindu Murdabad’ were also raised and members of the mob were inciting each other against the Hindu community. It is pertinent to mention here that the abduction of Hindu women and their forced conversion is a heartbreaking reality in the Islamist hellhole of Pakistan.

Three Muslim men confess to firing indiscriminately at Hindus

Three accused Muslim men in the murder of Dilbar Singh Negi have confessed to firing indiscriminately at Hindus in Shiv Vihar during the communal riots at North-East Delhi. Shahnawaz, Salman and Sonu Saifi, admitted to procuring a pistol, while Salman confessed of “firing at Hindus”.

The Delhi Police also confirmed that call record prove that the three accused were present in the area during the said riots. The CCTV footage from Rajdhani School confirm the presence of six of the accused at the scene. The police have so far named 12 persons as accused in the chargesheet — all of them are in judicial custody. They have been identified as Mohd Shanawaj alias Shanu, Mohd Faizal, Azad, Asraf Ali, Rashid alias Monu, Sharukh, Mohd Shoaib, Parvez, Rashid alias Raja, Md Tahir, Salman and Sonu Saifi.

