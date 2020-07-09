From the 24th of February to the 26th of February, Delhi burnt with massive communal riots that were a direct consequence of the sabre-rattling by Islamist mobs. As in every communal riot, both Hindus and Muslims lost their lives in the riots, however, the chargesheets filed in the riots prove that the Islamist mobs had pre-planned the riots to specifically target Hindus of Delhi. During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation.

The chargesheet filed in the murder of Ratan Lal points towards a sinister plan. Recently, we reported how the Ratan Lal chargesheet mentions DS Bindra, that Sikh man who was hailed for his humanity. The media had painted Bindra as a hero who had organised langars for the anti-CAA protestors, however, the chargesheet confirms that Bindra was an instigator of the riots that led to the brutal murder of Ratan Lal.

The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused. There are about 4 to 5 key conspirators in the entire case, which includes Salim Khan, Salim Munna and Shadab. The police stated that the riots were engineered in Delhi through a conspiracy to malign the image of the country.

There were several other extremely disturbing details that emerged from the chargesheet, a part of which has been accessed by OpIndia.

The chargesheet mentions the samples and evidence that was collected by the investigating team from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered.

Following is the list of exhibits collected from the scene and its vicinity:

40 bricks and stones

3 bottles partially filled with petrol and chemicals

One live cartridge

5 improvised petrol bombs

Two used cartridges

Pellet of cartridge

2 pieces of lead particle

Blood sample and swabs collected by the forensic team

What is pertinent to note about these exhibits collected by the crime scene where Ratan Lal was murdered during the Delhi riots, is that some of them were collected from the roof of an auto-rickshaw shop in the area.

According to the chargesheet, bottles filled with chemicals, a live cartridge and improvised petrol bombs were found from the roof of Skyride e-rickshaw shop. Interestingly, two used cartridges were also found on the roof of this shop. Since the team found two used cartridges from the roof of a rickshaw shop, it also becomes evident that the mob that murdered Ratan Lal had come fully prepared for violence and the firing even happened from rooftops.

There have been several such cases where the roofs of buildings were used as launchpads to attack Hindus. In Shiv Vihar, Rajdhani School, owned by a Muslim, was also turned into a launchpad to hunt Hindus down. From the rooftop of Tahir Hussain’s building too several such weapons were recovered. This is the building from where the Chand Bagh riots were launched and eventually, the mob led by Tahir Hussain had mercilessly and brutally murdered IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

It is pertinent to note that in the chargesheet filed in the case of Ratan Lal as well, the police has in no uncertain terms mentioned that the entire riot was pre-planned. It says, “The accused persons further combinedly disclosed that along with them D.S Bindra, Dr Rizwan, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Tabbsum, Ravish and others were involved in the conspiracy behind the ChandBagh riots”. Further, arrested accused Shahanawaz and Ibrahim “disclosed that the riots were a part of a conspiracy hatched by the organiser namely DSBindra, Dr Rizwan, Suleman (Salman), Saleem Khan, Saleem Munna and others with the help of others”.

Most importantly, the chargesheet also categorically states that the conspirators “were fully aware that violence may ensue and had accordingly directed the protestors to arm themselves”.

It is thus clear that a conspiracy was hatched to indulge in widespread violence and it is this conspiracy that led to the Islamist mob murdering Ratan Lal. The narrative by the Leftists that aims to convince the nation that the riots were spontaneous and a result of some disgruntlement in the Muslim community certainly does not hold water.