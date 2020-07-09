Thursday, July 9, 2020
Home Specials OpIndia Scoops Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops
Updated:

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

It is clear that a conspiracy was hatched to indulge in widespread violence and it is this conspiracy that led to the Islamist mob murdering Ratan Lal.

Nupur J Sharma

Also Read

Nupur J Sharma
Editor, OpIndia.com since October 2017
OpIndia Exclusive: Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means
Ratan Lal and the mob that murdered him
20

From the 24th of February to the 26th of February, Delhi burnt with massive communal riots that were a direct consequence of the sabre-rattling by Islamist mobs. As in every communal riot, both Hindus and Muslims lost their lives in the riots, however, the chargesheets filed in the riots prove that the Islamist mobs had pre-planned the riots to specifically target Hindus of Delhi. During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation.

The chargesheet filed in the murder of Ratan Lal points towards a sinister plan. Recently, we reported how the Ratan Lal chargesheet mentions DS Bindra, that Sikh man who was hailed for his humanity. The media had painted Bindra as a hero who had organised langars for the anti-CAA protestors, however, the chargesheet confirms that Bindra was an instigator of the riots that led to the brutal murder of Ratan Lal.

The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused. There are about 4 to 5 key conspirators in the entire case, which includes Salim Khan, Salim Munna and Shadab. The police stated that the riots were engineered in Delhi through a conspiracy to malign the image of the country. 

There were several other extremely disturbing details that emerged from the chargesheet, a part of which has been accessed by OpIndia.

The chargesheet mentions the samples and evidence that was collected by the investigating team from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered.

Following is the list of exhibits collected from the scene and its vicinity:

  • 40 bricks and stones
  • 3 bottles partially filled with petrol and chemicals
  • One live cartridge
  • 5 improvised petrol bombs
  • Two used cartridges
  • Pellet of cartridge
  • 2 pieces of lead particle
  • Blood sample and swabs collected by the forensic team

What is pertinent to note about these exhibits collected by the crime scene where Ratan Lal was murdered during the Delhi riots, is that some of them were collected from the roof of an auto-rickshaw shop in the area.

According to the chargesheet, bottles filled with chemicals, a live cartridge and improvised petrol bombs were found from the roof of Skyride e-rickshaw shop. Interestingly, two used cartridges were also found on the roof of this shop. Since the team found two used cartridges from the roof of a rickshaw shop, it also becomes evident that the mob that murdered Ratan Lal had come fully prepared for violence and the firing even happened from rooftops.

There have been several such cases where the roofs of buildings were used as launchpads to attack Hindus. In Shiv Vihar, Rajdhani School, owned by a Muslim, was also turned into a launchpad to hunt Hindus down. From the rooftop of Tahir Hussain’s building too several such weapons were recovered. This is the building from where the Chand Bagh riots were launched and eventually, the mob led by Tahir Hussain had mercilessly and brutally murdered IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

It is pertinent to note that in the chargesheet filed in the case of Ratan Lal as well, the police has in no uncertain terms mentioned that the entire riot was pre-planned. It says, “The accused persons further combinedly disclosed that along with them D.S Bindra, Dr Rizwan, Athar, Shahdab, Upasna, Tabbsum, Ravish and others were involved in the conspiracy behind the ChandBagh riots”. Further, arrested accused Shahanawaz and Ibrahim “disclosed that the riots were a part of a conspiracy hatched by the organiser namely DSBindra, Dr Rizwan, Suleman (Salman), Saleem Khan, Saleem Munna and others with the help of others”.

Most importantly, the chargesheet also categorically states that the conspirators “were fully aware that violence may ensue and had accordingly directed the protestors to arm themselves”. 

It is thus clear that a conspiracy was hatched to indulge in widespread violence and it is this conspiracy that led to the Islamist mob murdering Ratan Lal. The narrative by the Leftists that aims to convince the nation that the riots were spontaneous and a result of some disgruntlement in the Muslim community certainly does not hold water.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Nupur J Sharma
Editor, OpIndia.com since October 2017
Searched termsopindia exclusive delhi riots, delhi riots chargesheets, delhi riots fir, ratan lal murder, ratan lal mob video

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February
Read more
News Reports

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.
Read more

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

Media OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.

Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.

Uttar Pradesh: Two aides of criminal Vikas Dubey shot dead by the police, 3 killed so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Mishra, an aide of Vikas Dubey, was shot in the leg while trying to escape during his transit to Kanpur. He was admitted in hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed to injuries.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Australian surfer Carmen Greentree abducted and raped for 2 months in a houseboat in Kashmir in 2004, pressurised to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Carmen Greentree has penned a book titled "A Dangerous Pursuit of Happiness" narrating her abduction and rape in Kashmir.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Social Media

Payal Rohatgi’s Twitter account suspended, the actress says she is being targeted by ‘liberals and extremists’

OpIndia Staff -
Payal Rohatgi has stated that her efforts to share facts has been projected in a bad light by liberals and extremists who control Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Entertainment

The dark, disturbing world of mean and hateful ‘sly’ Bollywood insider gossip featuring Rajeev Masand, PinkVilla and others

Nirwa Mehta -
Following Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, prominent film journalists and critics were accused of writing vile 'blinds' aka unverified, vile gossip.
Read more

Latest News

OpIndia Scoops

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February
Read more
News Reports

Congress doubles down on its ‘Brahmin card’ with the arrest of Vikas Dubey and encounter of his aides

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Jitin Prasada has been trying to stoke casteist fires over the Vikas Dubey issue, by trying to portray UP Police's action on the gangster and his associates as 'caste-oriented atrocity' against the Brahmins.
Read more
News Reports

HRD Minister clears the air about the exclusion of some chapters from CBSE syllabus for current year, calls MSM’s reporting sensationalism

OpIndia Staff -
HRD Minister said that news reporter are sensationalizing the removal of chapters from CBSE syllabus due to lockdoown
Read more
News Reports

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.
Read more
News Reports

“Opening doors and windows help virus escape”: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee shares her wisdom on fighting Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to remands of air-conditioners from doctors, Mamata Banerjee advised them to keep doors and windows open
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Video of Muslims destroying fence of 200-year-old Hindu temple goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in Bangladesh claim that fence of 200 year old Shiva temple was destroyed by Muslims, video goes viral
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: ‘Main Vikas Dubey hoon Kanpurwala,’ the gangster announces and gets a resounding Kanpur-style slap by police in return

OpIndia Staff -
Dubey was arrested by Ujjain Police from the Mahakal Temple premises on Thursday.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey arrested at police station in Ujjain

OpIndia Staff -
The notorious gangster was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police after he had managed to escape after unleashing terror on the Uttar Pradesh policemen on July 2 late night killing eight policemen including a DSP.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more

Connect with us

235,240FansLike
401,495FollowersFollow
271,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com