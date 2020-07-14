Google has recently announced that it will invest $10 billion in India in the next four to five years. In a blog post, Google mentioned that it is partnering with Prasar Bharati to launch an edutainment series across its network that includes Doordarshan Television Network and All India Radio. The series will be aimed and designed to help business owners adapt to the evolving challenges amid coronavirus pandemic using online tools.

The edutainment series by the state-owned broadcaster and Google will help the business owners to learn from different companies and plan for the long-term future. In the last few months, the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the world’s economy upside down. Many businesses are struggling to find the correct path to restart operations, while some are even on the verge of collapsing. Many companies worldwide have shut down their operations due to a lack of funding and overwhelming effects of the pandemic.

The series will concentrate on helping businesses to tap into the recovery mode that is just underway. Google will keep exploring new opportunities to support families, communities and small businesses using different means in the next few years in India under the Google for India Digitization Fund initiative. The aim is to build a healthier ecosystem for businesses to survive in such situations in the future.

In a recent statement, the World Health Organization has said that it is next to impossible for the world to go back to the old normal. It is evident that everyone has to adapt to new ways of doing business. An edutainment series dedicated to understanding and overcoming the pandemic’s challenges is going to help thousands, if not lakhs of small businesses across the country.