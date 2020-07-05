Men in blue: See how the ODI jerseys for Team India have evolved since 1985

As an Indian cricket fan, do you remember all the Indian Jerseys donned by the cricketers in ODIs? Here we are trying to show you all the jerseys Indian players worn since 1985.

India played its first day-night match in 1980-81 against Australia. The jersey was quite similar to the one Indians worn in Champions Trophy, 1985. A good pic is not available so we are putting the entire highlight of the match and then will proceed with the jersey pics.

India’s first day-night match – against Australia in 1980-81

1985: Benson & Hedges World Championship. Shastri won an Audi, India’s biggest ODI win in 80s after the World Cup.

1985 Team India

1991: Third ODI between India v South Africa at New Delhi. First time in Indian cricket history when 2 batsmen scored hundreds in the same ODI. This was also South Africa’s comeback series in International Cricket.

1991 India vs South Africa

1991-92: Benson & Hedges World Series. India qualified for the final but lost both the finals against Australia. Tendulkar became the first Indian to score 400+ runs in a tournament/series (ODI).

Early 90s.

1992: The First World Cup in Colors. India won only 2 games, against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, placed 7th in points table just above Lanka and Zimbabwe.

1992 World Cup

1992-93: The first 7 match ODI Series India became the first team to visit South Africa after their comeback, lost the series 2-5.

1990s

1993: Hero Cup. India’s first tournament played in floodlights. The 5 nation tournament was originally had 6 teams but Pakistan was excluded due to political reasons. India won the cup.

Team India in 1993

1994: 4 match ODI series against New Zealand. Tendulkar’s first series as an Opener.

Tendulkar’s first series as an opener

1994: The Singer Cup in Sri Lanka. Tendulkar’s first ODI hundred, Prabhakar accused Kapil of match-fixing, Shastri’s first tournament as a commentator.

Singer Cup

1994: Wills World Series. Tendulkar’s last series without a helmet while batting. India won the tri-series, Prabhakar/ Mongia were dropped in between the series for playing slow in Kanpur, Dravid’s first-time selection in the Indian team, Kapil announced retirement during the series.

World Series in 1994

1995: The Centenary Cup in New Zealand. India won only one game – against Australia, and Warne, as usual, was expensive – 61 runs in 10 overs, and wicket-less.

1995 Team India

1996: World Cup. India’s reached the semis for the third time, probably for the first time both the highest scorer (Tendulkar 523 runs) and wicket-taker (Kumble 15 wickets) were from the same team.

1996 Cricket World Cup

1996: Singer series. Tendulkar’s first series as captain. Youngest Indian ODI captain, first Indian captain to score a hundred on debut match as captain.

1996 Singer Series

1996: Titan Cup. Tendulkar’s first win as captain. Tendulkar and Ganguly opened for the first time together and added a hundred run partnership in their first match.

Sachin’s first win as Captain

1997: Tri-series in South Africa. Lost all the games against South Africa, against Zimbabwe – won 1, lost 1, tied 1

1997 Tri-Series

1997: Independence Cup in India. The tournament started even before the hosts left the Caribbean shores. Dravid scored his maiden ODI hundred in Chennai, in the same match Anwar smashed 194.

1997 Independence Cup

1997: India in Sri Lanka for bilateral series. Lost the series 0-3. Robin Singh scored his maiden ODI hundred in a wash out game which was replayed.

1997 bilateral series

1997: Quadrangle series in Sharjah. Tendulkar’s last series as Captain (first term). India lost all matches. Surprisingly England won the series under a new young captain – Adam Hollioake.

1997 – when India lost all matches.

1998: Independence Cup in Bangladesh. The best of three finals in Asia. India and Pakistan played against each other 4 times in space of 1 week. India chased down 300+ score in the third final with the help of Ganguly-Robin Singh’s partnership. Kanitkar’s four made him famous.

1998 Independence cup

1998: The famous Coca-cola cup in Sharjah. Do I have to say anything else? The picture sums up everything.

1998 Coca-Cola cup

1998: Tri-series in India. The matches started around 4pm to save the players from the heat. Kenya and Bangladesh were the other two teams. India lost to Kenya at Gwalior but went on to win the finals at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

1998 Tri-Series

1998: Independence Cup in Sri Lanka. India won the final as Tendulkar-Ganguly added 252 runs for the first wicket in the finals. Lele said in Tehlka tapes that Gaekwad got a call from a bookie that match is fixed, but Tendulkar-Ganguly assured him that they will win the match.

1998: Bilateral series in Zimbabwe. India won the series 2-1 but the most important stat of the series was Tendulkar breaking Haynes record of most ODI hundreds.

1998: ICC Knock out tournament. India won the quarter-final against Australia, Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 3 consecutive ODI hundreds against Australia. But lost the final Semi-final against West Indies. South Africa won the final – their only major ICC win.

1998: Coca-cola Champions Trophy. India’s fifth title of 1998. Tendulkar smashed hundred in 4 finals. Scored 1894 runs with 9 centuries at 65.31 with strike rate of 102.15. A record still stays with the master.

1999: Bilateral series in New Zealand. A comeback series for Rahul Dravid. Dravid smashed 123 in the first ODI and then went on to score 309 runs in the series. The most by any batsman on either side.

1999: World Cup Not a great world cup as India lost crucial matches and Tendulkar lost his father. Both Ganguly and Dravid had a good outing. Both scored their first World Cup Hundred. Dravid went on to become the highest run-scorer of the tournament.

1999: Aiwa triangular series in Sri Lanka. India won just one game in the tournament, it was the last league game of the series (against Sri Lanka). They also played tri-series in Singapore in same jersey (lost the finals against West Indies).

1999: LG Cup in Nairobi. Sunil Joshi bowled one of the most economical spell of ODI history: 10-6-6-5. India lost the finals against South Africa.

2000: Carlton and United Series in Australia. Another disastrous series for India. Won only one match out of right. Ganguly became the first Indian to score an ODI hundred on Australian soil. 1 against Australia at Melbourne 1 against Pakistan at Adelaide.

2000: Bilateral series against South Africa. The series is famous for fixing, Cronje and co were caught after the series.

2000: ICC Knock Out Tournament. India reached the finals again but couldn’t win. Debut series for Zaheer and Yuvraj. New Zealand won their first major ICC event.

2001: Bilateral series against Australia. Tendulkar became the first player to reach 10,000 runs milestone. He also took his 100th ODI Wicket in the series.

2001: Coca-cola Cup. Again lost in the finals, against West Indies this time.

2001: Triangular series in Sri Lanka. Sehwag got a chance to open in Tendulkar’s absence and scored his maiden ODI hundred in this tournament.

2001: Tri-series in South Africa. Same story in the finals.

2002: NatWest series. Finally a permanent Jersey. India won the cup, the NATWEST Series and this jersey continued till February 2007.

2002: ICC Champions Trophy. The Sahara name and Indian Flag missing due to sponsors’ clause controversy. The title was shared between India and Sri Lanka because of rain and stupid ICC rules for rain-affected matches.

2003: World Cup. Favorite jersey of many Indians. India reached the finals of the World Cup. Look at the joy on the faces of Indian players 🙂

2007: World Cup and WT20. The Nike Jersey – out of World Cup in the first round but won the WT20. Also, India won the first triangular series in Australia (2008). Stayed with the Indian Team till 2009.

2009: Bilateral series in New Zealand. The dark shade jersey was part of Indian team till 2010. Tendulkar scored ODI’s first double hundred in Gwalior.

2011: World Cup. The Winner! A dream comes true for Tendulkar and many, Dhoni’s six to win the cup is probably the most memorable memory for Indian fans since Lord’s 1983.

Rest of the jerseys we have seen more than often. So which one is your favorite? Do let us know.