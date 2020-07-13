The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested 2 persons from Maharashtra’s Pune in connection with a case related to activities of Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). The accused were identified as Nabeel Siddique Khatri, a resident of Pune’s Kondhwa and Sadiya Anwar Sheikh resident of Yerwada from Pune and were furthering ISIS ideology in India.

Sadia Sheikh was continuously in touch with Jahanzaib Sami & Hina Bashir Beigh (a Kashmiri couple earlier arrested) & Abdullah Basith (lodged in Tihar Jail) on secure messaging applications & deliberating on how to propagate ideology of ISIS & further its activities in India: NIA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Arrested Islamists furthered ISIS ideology in India

According to the NIA, Sadiya was in constant touch with a Kashmiri couple–Jahanzaib Sami & Hina Bashir Beigh, who were arrested earlier, and a Tihar jail inmate Abdullah Basith on secure messaging applications to discuss ways to promote the ideology and activities of ISIS on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS & further its activities in India.

The premier investigation agency also said that Nabeel Khatri was an active co-conspirator with Jahanzeb Sami and Abdullah Basith in carrying out violent terror attacks in India by providing logistical support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) etc. to propagate ISIS activities in the country.

It has also been revealed that Sadiya Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and was detained by J&K Police in 2018: National Investigation Agency (NIA) — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

“It has also been revealed that Sadiya Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and was detained by J&K Police in 2018,” NIA said.

This is not the first time that Sheikh was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. In 2015, the NIA arrested her from the Pune airport while she was allegedly attempting to flee to Syria to join the ISIS.