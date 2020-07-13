Monday, July 13, 2020
Home Crime In touch with ISIS recruiters since 2015: NIA arrests 2 Islamic State terrorists in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

In touch with ISIS recruiters since 2015: NIA arrests 2 Islamic State terrorists in Pune planning to carry out terror attacks in India

"It has also been revealed that Sadiya Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and was detained by J&K Police in 2018," NIA said.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NIA arrests 2 ISIS terrorists from Pune who were planning to carry out terror attacks in India
Representative Image(Source: India Today)
86

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested 2 persons from Maharashtra’s Pune in connection with a case related to activities of Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). The accused were identified as Nabeel Siddique Khatri, a resident of Pune’s Kondhwa and Sadiya Anwar Sheikh resident of Yerwada from Pune and were furthering ISIS ideology in India.

Arrested Islamists furthered ISIS ideology in India

According to the NIA, Sadiya was in constant touch with a Kashmiri couple–Jahanzaib Sami & Hina Bashir Beigh, who were arrested earlier, and a Tihar jail inmate Abdullah Basith on secure messaging applications to discuss ways to promote the ideology and activities of ISIS on how to propagate the ideology of ISIS & further its activities in India.

The premier investigation agency also said that Nabeel Khatri was an active co-conspirator with Jahanzeb Sami and Abdullah Basith in carrying out violent terror attacks in India by providing logistical support such as procurement of weapons, fake SIM cards, assembling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) etc. to propagate ISIS activities in the country.

“It has also been revealed that Sadiya Sheikh was in contact with ISIS recruiters through social media since 2015. She was planning to execute a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir and was detained by J&K Police in 2018,” NIA said.

This is not the first time that Sheikh was arrested by the National Investigation Agency. In 2015, the NIA arrested her from the Pune airport while she was allegedly attempting to flee to Syria to join the ISIS.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

Nupur J Sharma -
Name of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar appears multiple times in Ratan Lal murder chargesheet
Read more

Google head Sundar Pichai, who studied at IIT Kharagpur, is all set to bring a digital revolution worth Rs 75,000 crore in India: Read...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google, headed by Sundar Pichai, pitches in to help bring about a digital revolution in India

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Jagan and Himanta Biswa: How Congress ignored key regional leaders and eventually lost those states

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Choosing loyalists over popularity and calibre has cost Congress dearly. Losing key regional leaders has decimated the party to ruins in many states.

Uttar Pradesh govt starts door-to-door medical screening for coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet on Saturday had said that medical screening and testing are the most important means to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Why ‘liberal’ hate against Amitabh Bachchan for getting admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus makes no sense at all

Jinit Jain -
A bevy of perverse liberals took to Twitter to denounce Amitabh Bachchan after he got Coronavirus, claiming it to be a "privilege of rich" and accusing him of needlessly occupying a hospital bed
Read more
News Reports

London: Indian diaspora, PoK activists and Iranian diaspora protest outside the Chinese embassy over ‘expansionist policies’

OpIndia Staff -
Demonstrators were heard singing the Indian National Anthem 'Jan Gan Maan' and the Indian National song, 'Vande Mataram' at the protest site.
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Gehlot’s last ‘resort’? Congress moves MLAs to Jaipur hotel, Pilot claims Rajasthan govt has lost majority

OpIndia Staff -
Reports claimed that 107 MLAs, including some independents, were present at the CM's residence. Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur.
Read more
Crime

In touch with ISIS recruiters since 2015: NIA arrests 2 Islamic State terrorists in Pune planning to carry out terror attacks in India

OpIndia Staff -
The duo arrested by the NIA were involved in promoting and propagating ISIS and their activities in India
Read more
Politics

CPI(M) bats openly for ‘Urban Naxals’, including a convicted Maoist, demands their immediate release on grounds of health

OpIndia Staff -
The polit bureau of the CPI(M) has demanded the immediate release of dreaded 'Urban Naxals' on health grounds.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Kottayam court cancelled Bishop Franco’s bail, issues non-bailable warrant in nun rape case

OpIndia Staff -
The court issued a non-bailable warrant against the rape-accused bishop after he failed to appear for the 14th time in the proceedings of the local Kerala court on Monday.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

Nupur J Sharma -
Name of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar appears multiple times in Ratan Lal murder chargesheet
Read more
News Reports

India may have 17 lakh+ total coronavirus cases by 3rd August, with over 6.9 lakh active cases, says study

OpIndia Staff -
India may have 17 lakh+ Covid-19 cases by 3rd August, says Professor Shamika Ravi.
Read more

Connect with us

235,856FansLike
405,797FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com