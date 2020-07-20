Monday, July 20, 2020
Home Fact-Check Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recycles old images of Assam floods as current images of...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recycles old images of Assam floods as current images of the plight of flood victims in the country

Priyanka Gandhi recycled old images from past floods and showed them as people suffering in the current spate of floods across the country.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Priyanka Gandhi uses 2017 images of Assam floods in her tweet to appeal to Congress workers over current flood situation
Image Credit: Financial Express
3

Several states in the country have been experiencing flood situation due to heavy rains. Assam and Bihar, particularly, have been facing fearful odds and governments are trying hard to minimise the loss of life and livelihoods. Under such circumstances, senior leader of the Congress party Priyanka Gandhi made an appeal to the workers and leaders of her party to help those battling the floods on the ground.

Priyanka’s tweet

There was just one problem with her appeal. Despite her great apparent concern for the people affected by the floods, Priyanka Gandhi recycled old images from past floods and showed them as people suffering in the current spate of floods across the country. As it turns out, the image on the right is from the Assam floods of 2017, as pointed out by Twitter user Ankur Singh.

Similarly, the image on the left is from the Assam floods of 2019. A cropped version of the image appears on the north east news portal NE Now.

Image Credit: Ankur Singh/Twitter

This is not the first time Priyanka Gandhi has been caught spreading misinformation through her social media account. Recently, Agra DM had ‘fact-checked’ her claim that 28 people had died of coronavirus within 48 hours. Sharing the details of coronavirus cases and deaths in Agra, the DM had asked the Congress president’s daughter to remove her tweet and apologise.

In March this year, Priyanka, in another such attempt, had posted images from Pakistan to claim that farmers in UP had suffered crop damage. After netizens outraged over her attempts ro spread misinformation, she had deleted her tweet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsassam floods 2020, Priyanka Vadra, Assam news

Trending now

News Reports

PETA India encourages Muslims to be ‘kind’ on Eid, by giving guidelines on ‘how to slaughter goats kindly’

OpIndia Staff -
It's surprising how on one hand, PETA India is advocating veganism, and on the other hand, it teaches 'effective' slaughtering
Read more
Politics

This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi

pakodewallah -
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked PM Modi for his upcoming visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
Read more

Rahul Gandhi video 2: The youth icon not only appears confused but also ends up revealing something damaging

Politics Editorial Desk -
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a 2 minute 39 second video clip of himself today where he was talking about China's strategic game plan with respect to India.

Bollywood nepotism debate: Karan Johar’s 2017 clip asking Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave the industry’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had said in an explosive interview that the Bollywood mafia works to harass 'outsiders' like Sushant Singh Rajput and also hinders their career progress.

Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan on 5th August

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir that is expected to take about 3 years to complete.

Kanpur Encounter: One more aide of Vikas Dubey and his partner arrested, may reveal black money secrets

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee alias Jay Vajpayee and his partner Prashant Shukla on Sunday night.

Recently Popular

News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more

Latest News

Fact-Check

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi recycles old images of Assam floods as current images of the plight of flood victims in the country

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi made an appeal to the workers and leaders of her party to help those battling the floods on the ground in Assam.
Read more
News Reports

PETA India encourages Muslims to be ‘kind’ on Eid, by giving guidelines on ‘how to slaughter goats kindly’

OpIndia Staff -
It's surprising how on one hand, PETA India is advocating veganism, and on the other hand, it teaches 'effective' slaughtering
Read more
Politics

This is why Sharad Pawar is attacking Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Narendra Modi

pakodewallah -
NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Sunday attacked PM Modi for his upcoming visit to Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi video 2: The youth icon not only appears confused but also ends up revealing something damaging

Editorial Desk -
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a 2 minute 39 second video clip of himself today where he was talking about China's strategic game plan with respect to India.
Read more
News Reports

Japan rolls out subsidies plan worth 536 million USD for its companies shifting manufacturing facilities from China

OpIndia Staff -
The Japanese government, in another announcement, said that they would also assist additional 30 firms in investing in Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and other southeast Asian countries.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru police arrest one Sameer Ullah for triggering panic via fake video claiming to be from COVID hospital

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, one doctor named Dr. Rana Singh could be heard as saying, "Ma'am, this is the amount of rush that we are getting at room number 5 (in) OPD ground floor. Looking at the amount of patients here, it is a complete threat to all the doctors and staff of the hospital including the patients."
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood nepotism debate: Karan Johar’s 2017 clip asking Kangana Ranaut to ‘leave the industry’ goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Kangana Ranaut had said in an explosive interview that the Bollywood mafia works to harass 'outsiders' like Sushant Singh Rajput and also hinders their career progress.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir: PM Modi likely to visit Ayodhya for Bhumi Pujan on 5th August

OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of the grand Ram Mandir that is expected to take about 3 years to complete.
Read more
News Reports

‘Raazi’ author Harinder Sikka exposes how Bollywood lobby operates, says Meghna Gulzar hounded him out of events to steal credit for the story

OpIndia Staff -
Sikka stated that not only Meghna Gulzar changed the story, especially the ending, to portray a negative image, she hounded him out of events and awards to steal all the credits for herself.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Encounter: One more aide of Vikas Dubey and his partner arrested, may reveal black money secrets

OpIndia Staff -
The police have arrested Vikas Dubey's aide Jaykant Vajpayee alias Jay Vajpayee and his partner Prashant Shukla on Sunday night.
Read more

Connect with us

236,730FansLike
411,254FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com