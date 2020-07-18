The past few weeks haven’t been too good a time to be a stand-up comedian in India. It all started with the Agrima Joshua controversy but soon escalated into a free-for-all digital slam-dunks on comedians. Screenshots of tweets and clips of their performances went viral on social media, following which, quite a few of them deactivated their account on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The whole affair, which was a stellar advertisement for Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India campaign, came to an end with ‘edgy’ comedians, drunk on the intoxicating fervour of revolution, apologised profusely, not to the BJP who they accused of being fascist, but the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance and the MNS.

One so-called comedian whose tweets and videos went viral on social media is Radhika Vaz, a generally obnoxious woman who disguises her lack of manners under the guise of humour. When her tweets started going viral on the platform, she defended herself saying that she had only ‘questioned’ man-made traditions and did not mock any religion. Needless to say, she was not very revolutionary when she started feeling the pressure.

Tweet by Radhika Vaz

There were times, however, when Radhika Vaz was feeling pretty revolutionary, enough to perform on stage without any shred of clothes on her body. In an act in 2015 that was titled ‘WHAT THE F**K SHOULD I WEAR?’, she demonstrated her ostensible confusion by not wearing anything at all on stage.

Unfortunately, however, the jokes were not up to the mark and her performance was not strong enough and therefore, one could not be sure whether the audience was laughing at her or her jokes. And largely, it came across as gross moral sermon rather than humour.

In another clip of hers that went viral, Radhika Vaz could be seen mocking the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth in an extremely derogatory manner. She also referred to the Hindu women who observe the fast for the health of their husbands as ‘bi*ches’. Throughout the clip, which was about two minutes long, the ‘comedian’ could be seen speaking of the sacred festival in an extremely disgusting fashion.

Look at this rice bag convert @radvaz abusing Hindu beliefs and faith

Then if someone abuses her she will play victim card



Seriously this nonsense has to stop @CMOMaharashtra @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji and most of this 2 takke ke comics are from Mumbai



P.S : Dont abuse or threaten 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AEkBUPGIPA — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) July 16, 2020

Radhika Vaz also has an extremely unorthodox sense of humour, to put it mildly. For instance, she has proudly mentioned that she does not call her father ‘dad’ or anything of that sort. She calls him ‘motherf*cker’, she says.

Image Credit: Twitter

In her father’s day wish to her father, Radhika Vaz said that others could have the world’s greatest dad but she has the world’s coolest ‘motherf*cker’.

Image Credit: Twitter

Radhika Vaz also appears to harbour a rather unhealthy obsession with the female genitalia. She drags in the biological organ whenever she has to denigrate a Hindu festival.

Image Credit: Twitter

Radhika Vaz is also an extremely abusive woman and freely abuses anyone and everyone who replies to her tweets. She is as abusive as the abusive ‘trolls’ she claims to abuse, probably much worse.

Source: Twitter

While Radhika Vaz wastes no opportunity to insult Hindu traditions and festivals and hurt Hindu sentiments, she is quite appreciative of Islamic tools of oppression. In any case, for a ‘comedian’ who appears to enjoy public nudity and performed on stage wearing nothing, she also wants to try out Islamic garments such as the Burqa and the Hijab, widely seen by women across the world as a tool of oppression.

Radhika Vaz also appears to hate everything Hindu, so naturally she hates Hindu men as well. She claims that India is the 4th most dangerous country in the world for women and she blames Hindu men for it. However, it is not clear where she conjured those statistics from and how she reached the conclusion that Hindu men are responsible for it.

tweet by Radhika Vaz

Furthermore, her claim that she has never insulted Hindu religion is quite clearly wrong as she has made extremely derogatory tweets about Hindu Gods in the past. In one such tweet, Radhika Vaz said, “Goddess Laxmi was definitely in my building last. Just saw her do the walk of shame this morning.”

‘Walk of Shame’ is defined as “An instance of walking back home on the day after an unplanned casual sexual encounter, typically dressed in the same clothes as the previous evening.” It is an extremely derogatory manner to talk about Hindu Gods. Thus, her claim that she has never made fun of any religion is quite clearly a lie.

Tweet by Radhika Vaz

Given all of this, it is quite clear that Radhika Vaz is an abusive hypocrite who disguises her unpleasantness under the garb of humour. It is also clear that she targets one, and only one, religion over and over again while giving other religions a free pass. Furthermore, her ‘revolutionary’ zeal is quite hollow as she is only ever too willing to compromise with her supposed hallowed principles in order to escape legal consequences for her actions.