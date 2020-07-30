NDTV India Editor and Magsaysay Award winning journalist Ravish Kumar seems to have finally lost it. After the first batch of Rafale arrived in India on Wednesday, Ravish Kumar, in his show Prime Time With Ravish went on an extended meltdown with his monologue which amused Twitterati.

Ravish has gone full crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AvS05EezBn — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 29, 2020

Along with mocking those who were celebrating the arrival of the Rafale aircrafts, Ravish also mocked the Bhoomi Pujan of the Bhavya Ram Mandir which is scheduled to take place on 5th August 2020. Mocking those who believe in numbers and dates to be auspicious, Ravish Kumar mocked the construction of Ram Mandir which is about to begin at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. In his rest of the video he goes on to whine how there are other issues plaguing India and world like Chinese coronavirus and the economic effect due to it, floods but people are celebrating Rafale. As for a country to celebrate Rafale jets which will strengthen our defence against our enemies, poverty and natural disasters should be cleared out first. Because a nation cannot be happy about the victory of faith in construction of Ram Temple, for which Hindus have waited for 500 years without being guilt-tripped by Ravish Kumar on national television. In another video, too, he appeared to have completely lost his mental balance.

In his show ‘Des Ki Baat’, Ravish talks about ‘Bablu’, whose name he finds adorable. Speaking about a criminal named Bablu who escaped from police custody in Uttar Pradesh as Police kept looking for him, Ravish appeals to Bablu to return. At one point, one cannot figure out whether he is trying to say that Bablu may be innocent, because of his name, or whether he is being sarcastic because he sounds like Rahul Gandhi in his recent videos – leaving viewers wondering what exactly is he trying to say.