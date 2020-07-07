Cricket, fans, media and dogs: 10 Dhoni quotes which will bring smile on your face

Former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns 39 today. The champion wicket-keeper batsman is not only famous for hitting huge sixes or winning ICC trophies for India but also famous for his witty one-liners in a press conference or post-match presentation. Here we are presenting 10 of his most famous quotes.

You die, you die. You don’t see which is the better way to die. – When a journalist asked Dhoni which defeat was more painful, 0-4 against England or 0-4 against Australia

If you look at it, the two-hour bus ride from the airport was more tiring and difficult for us than the last few weeks of the IPL. – On IPL scheduling and the stress players have during IPL

You won’t see a Sreesanth batting like a Don Bradman just because he wants to bat like one. – On why Indian batsman can’t cope with Australian pitches.

When I am motorcycling and stop at a red light area, people flock to me and speak to me in Tamil. – On the love he gets from Chennai people .

Frankly speaking, I dont understand Duckworth-Lewis. I just wait for the umpires decision. – Even for MS Dhoni, Duckworth-Lewis is confusing

You [media] change my girlfriends every two days. Please let one continue for some time. – When Dhoni was single and media used to connect his name to random Bollywood female stars.

Before I start I should say I read an article by you [Shastri]in Cricinfo. You said Australia were the favorites. Today I think me and the boys, we proved you wrong. – In post-match presentation ceremony to Ravi Shastri, after India qualified for the finals of WT20 by beating Australia in the semi-final.

God is not coming to save us. – Dhoni’s advice to the team after scoring a low total in Champions Trophy final, 2013.

I have three dogs at home. Even after losing a series or winning a series, they treat me the same way. – When India lost a match and the crowd started pelting stones.

You play the helicopter shot to a certain delivery. I can’t hit it off a bouncer. Maybe if I stand on a stool and go for it. – When a reporter asked why has he stopped playing helicopter shots.