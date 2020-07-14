Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Home News Reports Another YouTuber, Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Umesh Dada, arrested for issuing rape threats against comedian...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Another YouTuber, Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Umesh Dada, arrested for issuing rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua

Rashmi Karandikar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Cyber), Mumbai crime branch, said that the department has taken suo-moto action and have arrested Shaikh from Nalasopara.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Umesh Dada arrested by Mumbai Police for issuing rape threats to Agrima Joshua
Imtiyaz Shaikh aka Umesh Dada(L) and Agrima Joshua(R)
3

The storm kicked up by comedian Agrima Joshua’s controversial snippet from the last year making contemptuous remarks against iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj does not seem to abate. Following Shubham Mishra’s arrest for dishing out rape threats to the said comedian, another man has been arrested from Nalasopara, Mumbai, on the charges of allegedly threatening to rape the comedian.

The arrest of the man named Umesh Dada alias Imtiyaz Shaikh was informed by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh through his Twitter feed on Monday afternoon. He had recently posted a video replete with sexual threats and abuses directed at Joshua.

YouTuber Shaikh is a friend of Shubham Mishra, another social media influencer, known for his abusive and obscene rants on the Internet, and who was arrested in Vadodara after he posted an appallingly abusive and threatening video against comedian Agrima Joshua for her scornful remarks for the Shiv Smarak, the memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

Rashmi Karandikar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Cyber), Mumbai crime branch, said that the department has taken suo-moto action and have arrested Shaikh from Nalasopara. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain who all helped him in creating the video and if he had colluded with Shubham Mishra to create the abusive video against Joshua together.

“He has been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (a man, who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intention to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67A (publication or transmission in the electronic form of any material, which contains sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 200. He would be produced in court Tuesday,” she added.

Agrima Joshua’s remarks for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj draw the ire of Shiv Sena and MNS

A massive controversy broke out after a snippet of a video of a stand-up ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua insulting the memorial to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian sea went viral on social media platforms. A wave of outrage and anger erupted across the state against the comedian for insulting a historical personality who is widely hailed for his unparalleled contribution towards the Indian cultural renaissance.

An affront to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not sit well with the Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) party whose workers reached the studio where the stand-up video was shot and created a ruckus for allowing their facility to be used by individuals who had mocked Shiv Smarak–a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

On the other hand, the scornfully derisive remarks against Maharashtra’s tallest icon–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj provoked an angry response from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as well, who wrote a letter to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding strict against the comedian.

“A comedian named Agrima Joshua has made disparaging remarks against Shivaji Maharaj in her comedy stand-up gig. I saw the video and I feel she doesn’t have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to the Home Minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said in a video uploaded on his official Twitter account.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsumesh dada, umesh dada imtiyaz, umesh dada agrima joshua,

Trending now

News Reports

Another YouTuber, Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Umesh Dada, arrested for issuing rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had shared a clip of her a year-old video in which she had made contemptuous remarks for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in Arabian Sea, drawing publice ire
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed by Vikas Dubey’s men reveals extreme brutality. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The postmortem report of the 8 cops who were killed when gangster Vikas Dubey's men ambushed them earlier this month has revealed barbaric details.
Read more

China eyes 400 billion dollar deal with Iran, may cloud India’s Chabahar port prospects

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Iran's yet-to-be-signed deal with China may cloud India's prospects at the Chabahar port.

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
Name of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar appears multiple times in Ratan Lal murder chargesheet

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
News Reports

Padmanabhaswami Temple: SC verdict upholds rights of Travancore royal family over the world’s richest temple, only Hindus to be part of temple management

OpIndia Staff -
SC rules in favour of Travancore Royal family. Kerala government says it will abide by the order.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Another YouTuber, Imtiyaz Shaikh alias Umesh Dada, arrested for issuing rape threats against comedian Agrima Joshua

OpIndia Staff -
Agrima Joshua had shared a clip of her a year-old video in which she had made contemptuous remarks for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial in Arabian Sea, drawing publice ire
Read more
News Reports

USA rejects China’s ‘might is right’ claims on the South China Sea, says PRC’s predatory mindset has no place in the 21st century

OpIndia Staff -
The State Department reiterated that carrying out unilateral activities in the territory of sovereign countries along the South China Sea for fishing or hydrocarbon development is 'unlawful harassment'.
Read more
News Reports

PTI slapped with Rs.84 crore bill for missing payments and lease agreement violation for its office

OpIndia Staff -
The Land and Development office has accused the news agency of violating the terms of the lease agreement under which they got the land for the office on Sansad Marg, New Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur encounter: Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed by Vikas Dubey’s men reveals extreme brutality. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The postmortem report of the 8 cops who were killed when gangster Vikas Dubey's men ambushed them earlier this month has revealed barbaric details.
Read more
News Reports

China eyes 400 billion dollar deal with Iran, may cloud India’s Chabahar port prospects

OpIndia Staff -
Iran's yet-to-be-signed deal with China may cloud India's prospects at the Chabahar port.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Here are the six significant statements by the court today while denying bail to Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain had sought bail saying there was no cogent evidence to link him to Ankit Sharma's murder
Read more
News Reports

Nepal PM says Shri Ram was Nepali and India has created ‘fake Ayodhya’, admits scholars will not believe his ‘new fact’

OpIndia Staff -
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that India falsely says Shri Ram was born in Ayodhya, India.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
News Reports

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity
Read more

Connect with us

235,882FansLike
406,193FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com