The storm kicked up by comedian Agrima Joshua’s controversial snippet from the last year making contemptuous remarks against iconic Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj does not seem to abate. Following Shubham Mishra’s arrest for dishing out rape threats to the said comedian, another man has been arrested from Nalasopara, Mumbai, on the charges of allegedly threatening to rape the comedian.

The arrest of the man named Umesh Dada alias Imtiyaz Shaikh was informed by the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh through his Twitter feed on Monday afternoon. He had recently posted a video replete with sexual threats and abuses directed at Joshua.

कुछ लोगों को सोशल मीडिया पर महिलाओं के बारे में आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के लिए गिरफ्तार किया गया है।जांच अभी भी जारी है।अग्रिमा जोशुआ द्वारा छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के बारे में पहले से दिए गए बयान पर कानूनी सलाह ली जा रही है और अगर वह दोषी पायी जाती है,तो उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। pic.twitter.com/NAhB5D5FIQ — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 13, 2020

YouTuber Shaikh is a friend of Shubham Mishra, another social media influencer, known for his abusive and obscene rants on the Internet, and who was arrested in Vadodara after he posted an appallingly abusive and threatening video against comedian Agrima Joshua for her scornful remarks for the Shiv Smarak, the memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

Rashmi Karandikar, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Cyber), Mumbai crime branch, said that the department has taken suo-moto action and have arrested Shaikh from Nalasopara. An investigation is currently underway to ascertain who all helped him in creating the video and if he had colluded with Shubham Mishra to create the abusive video against Joshua together.

“He has been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (a man, who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (intention to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 67A (publication or transmission in the electronic form of any material, which contains sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 200. He would be produced in court Tuesday,” she added.

Agrima Joshua’s remarks for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj draw the ire of Shiv Sena and MNS

A massive controversy broke out after a snippet of a video of a stand-up ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua insulting the memorial to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian sea went viral on social media platforms. A wave of outrage and anger erupted across the state against the comedian for insulting a historical personality who is widely hailed for his unparalleled contribution towards the Indian cultural renaissance.

An affront to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not sit well with the Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) party whose workers reached the studio where the stand-up video was shot and created a ruckus for allowing their facility to be used by individuals who had mocked Shiv Smarak–a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

On the other hand, the scornfully derisive remarks against Maharashtra’s tallest icon–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj provoked an angry response from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as well, who wrote a letter to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding strict against the comedian.

“A comedian named Agrima Joshua has made disparaging remarks against Shivaji Maharaj in her comedy stand-up gig. I saw the video and I feel she doesn’t have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to the Home Minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said in a video uploaded on his official Twitter account.