Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi arrested by Mumbai ATS: Here are his pictures with...
Crime
Vikas Dubey’s aide Guddan Trivedi arrested by Mumbai ATS: Here are his pictures with SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav

Guddan Trivedi also has links with the Samajwadi Party and has shared pictures with Akhilesh Yadav and former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on his Facebook page

OpIndia Staff

Mumbai ATS nabs Kanpur encounter accused Guddan Trivedi, who had close ties with the Samajwadi Party
Vikas Dubey(L) and Guddan Trivedi(R)
4

The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested one Arvind alias Guddan Ramvilas Trivedi & his driver Sonu Tiwari from Thane in connection with the Kanpur Encounter case in which 8 policemen lost their lives after a team of unsuspecting police officials were ambushed by Vikas Dubey’s men when they had entered one of the residences of the notorious criminal in a bid to arrest him.

The police had apparently received a tip-off that one of the accused in the Kanpur encounter case has been in Thane searching for a secret hide-out to evade police arrest. A trap was laid by the Juhu ATS Unit at Kolshet Road, Thane and the accused Guddan and his driver were nabbed by the team.

An initial inquiry by the ATS also revealed that Guddan had been involved in many cases with Vikas Dubey, including the 2001 Murder case of State Minister Shri Santosh Shukla.

Apart from the Kanpur ambush, Guddan Trivedi is also wanted in the 2001 murder of Santosh Shukla, who was a BJP leader and minister in UP. Reportedly, Guddan has been handed over to the UP police by the ATS, and he will be brought to Kanpur by road.

Kanpur encounter accused Guddan’s links with Samajwadi Party

The accused in Kanpur encounter case, who was arrested by the Juhu unit of the Mumbai ATS, apparently has links with the Samajwadi Party. Guddan, on his Facebook account, has proudly declared himself to be associated with the Samajwadi Party and his myriad photos with Samajwadi functionaries as well as with the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and the former Samajwadi Party chief and ex-Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav. These photographs bear testimony to his association with the political party.

Facebook profile of the arrested accused in the Kanpur encounter case

In fact, Guddan Trivedi’s cover picture on his Facebook account is with the SP party chief Akhilesh Yadav, revealing his close connection with the party and its chief.

Cover page of Guddan’s Facebook account

Here is another photograph showing Guddan with former UP CM Ahilesh Yadav.

Guddan has also shared on his Facebook page a picture with the former Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Guddan Trivedi with former SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav(Source: Facebook)

Akhilesh Yadav claimed Vikas Dubey had ties with BJP leaders

However, while Guddan’s Facebook page and the photos shared by him prove it beyond doubt that he was in thick with the Samajwadi Party leadership in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, in the wake of Vikas Dubey’s encounter, falsely claimed that the dreaded gangster had close ties with the BJP leaders.

In addition to deviously linking gangster Vikas Dubey with the BJP leadership, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav had also raised aspersions over the authenticity of Dubey’s encounter declared that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is brazenly carrying out custodial deaths of “innocent people”.

Kanpur Encounter case

On the intervening night of 2nd and 3rd July, eight police personnel were killed by UP gangster Vikas Dubey and his men near Kanpur. A team of 15-16 Uttar Pradesh police had carried out raids in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

The police personnel were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. The criminals had already blocked the road with a JCB machine to prevent the policemen from escaping. A total of eight police personnel were killed and six injured.

