Mounting an attack against the Yogi government in the wake of the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, the Samajwadi Party chief and former state chief minister Akhilesh Yadav raised doubts over the authenticity of the encounter and declared that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is brazenly carrying out custodial deaths of “innocent people”.

In an interview with Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Vikas Dubey would not have become Vikas Dubey if the government at that time had stopped him. As far as ‘Operation Clean’ is concerned, is killing of innocent people, the occurrence of custodial deaths, a sign of law and order?”

Akhilesh Yadav was referring to the ‘Operation Clean’ launched by the Yogi Adityanath government in the state in the aftermath of the brutal deaths of 8 policemen. More than 25 teams of police personnel had fanned out across the state of Uttar Pradesh and other states, in a bid to hunt down Dubey, wanted in over 60 criminal cases, and his associates.

The incidence of Vikas Dubey’s encounter provided an opportunity to the opposition in Uttar Pradesh to question the state government’s commitment to upholding law and order. However, while slamming the state government, the former UP chief minister accused the gunning down of Dubey as extra-judicial killing and alleged that the police and the administration are engaged in killing the “innocent people” in the state.

“This state government should answer the questions arising out of today’s encounter. The government wants police to bump off people but many times they forget who should be eliminated. How could people forget this? Can you kill anybody with impunity? Who gave you this right?” said Yadav raising aspersions on the police encounter of Vikas Dubey earlier today.

Vikas Dubey’s Samajwadi Party links

While the Samajwadi Party chief is raising questions about the veracity of the encounter that killed Vikas Dubey, it is pertinent to note what the dreaded gangster’s mother had to say about the political affiliations of his son. Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, on Thursday reacted to the arrest of her son in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and revealed that Vikas Dubey had close relationships with the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to the media, Sarla Devi, the mother of Vikas Dubey said that they were made aware of his arrest after watching the news on the television. She also revealed about the gangster’s political links stating that Vikas Dubey was ‘with the Samajwadi Party (SP) these days’.

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while fleeing

Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, was being brought to Kanpur on Friday morning. As the Uttar Pradesh STF convoy reached Kanpur, Vikas Dubey tried to flee, resulting in an encounter.

During the encounter, which took place at Sachendi border near Kanpur, Vikas Dubey sustained bullet injuries. Two police constables have also sustained injuries.

The police have said that the police car met with an accident and the car overturned. After the accident, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch the weapon of injured policemen and attempted to flee. It was then that the police fired in retaliation, killing the gangster.