Sarla Devi, the mother of the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, on Thursday reacted to the arrest of her son in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh and revealed that Vikas Dubey had close relationships with the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to the media, Sarla Devi, the mother of Vikas Dubey said that they were made aware of his arrest after watching the news on the television. She also revealed about the gangster’s political links stating that Vikas Dubey was ‘with the Samajwadi Party (SP) these days’.

“Hamare kehne se kuch nahin hoga bhaiya, itni badi sarkar hai, is time woh bhajpa mein hai nahin, woh sapa mein hai (We cannot say anything about the arrest. The government, it is big and powerful. He is currently a member of SP and not the BJP”, said Dubey’s mother.

As a reporter asked her again regarding her son’s links with the Samajwadi Party, Sarla Devi once again reconfirmed Dubey’s Samajwadi Party saying, “Is samay sapa mein hai, samajwadi party mein hai (He is currently a member of the Samajwadi Party)”.

She also said that the gangster had a relative in Ujjain and that his in-laws are in Ujjain, from where he was picked up. Sarla Devi revealed that Vikas Dubey visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain every year.

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

The notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who was responsible for the death of 8 policemen in Kanpur was arrested from Ujjain’s Mahakal temple on Thursday.

According to the reports, Vikas Dubey was present in the Lord Mahakal temple at Ujjain on Thursday. The visuals showed that Madhya Pradesh police nabbed the gangster inside the premises of Lord Mahakal temple. Reports stated that the security personnel at the temple had identified Dubey and had alerted the local police.

Vikas Dubey, dressed in white shirt with a mask, was then brought to the Mahakal police station. The police had reportedly found credible identity proof with him after the arrest proving that the man arrested is Vikas Dubey.