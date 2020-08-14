AAP leader Mukesh Tokas arrested for raping a mother of two

On Thursday, the Delhi police had arrested an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader named Mukesh Tokas for raping a 25-year-old woman, reported Punjab Kesari. He is the organisation-in-charge of the party in the RK Puram constituency of Delhi.

As per the report, Mukesh had been sexually exploiting the victim for the past two years. The woman, who is a mother of two children, however, learnt that the accused AAP politician was already married. When she objected to the relationship, Mukesh threatened to murder the victim and her children. Reportedly, she then registered a complaint at the Kishangarh police station, following which a case was lodged. The police arrested the accused and initiated an investigation into the case.

Screenshot of Punjab Kesari report

Mukesh Tokas weaved a sob story to entrap victim

The victim who hails from Motihari district of Bihar informed the Kishangarh police that she had met the accused two years ago. As per the report, Mukesh told the woman that he had no children and that he had become lonely after his wife had passed away. He then vowed to marry the victim and raise her children as his own. Reportedly, the accused AAP leader had also married the woman at a local temple and promised to take her home. He then forced her to have a physical relationship with him. Under the pretext of marriage, he then continued to sexually exploit the victim.

Reportedly, the victim had recently learnt that the wife of Mukesh is alive and that he has children of his own. As per the victim’s complaint, when she confronted Mukesh, he threatened to murder her and her children if she did not go away. Dismayed by the fraud committed by Mukesh, she filed a case against him, post which the accused was arrested.

Accused Mukesh with AAP leaders

After the news of Mukhesh Tokas’ arrest, many social media posts highlighting his closeness with top AAP leaders have been doing the rounds. In the photos shared, Mukesh is seen attending AAP events and posing for photographs with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and CM Arvind Kejriwal.