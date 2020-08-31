AAP compares sacred mountains with a landfill; netizens express disgust

In a bid to settle scores with the rival BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday compared the sacred mountains of India to a garbage dump. The official Twitter handle of AAP had shared pictures of Kanchenjunga in Sikkim, Kamet Peak, and Nanda Devi hills in Uttarakhand and drew analogies with a humongous landfill at Ghazipur in Delhi. The contentious tweet was accompanied by the caption, “Highest Mountains of India.”

Nanda Devi and Kamet peaks are part of the Garhwal Himalayas. Nanda Devi mountain which translates to ‘Bliss-giving Goddess’ is considered as the patron Goddess of the Himalayan mountain range. Similarly, the Kamet peak is considered sacred by the indigenous tribes of Uttarakhand. Kanchenjunga is regarded as a holy mountain by the people of Sikkim, especially to the Buddhist community. Keeping in mind their religious sentiments, the Government of India had banned climbers from trekking the mountain in the year 2000.

However, in complete disregard for religious sentiments, the AAP stooped down to comparing sacred mountainous peaks with a landfill that has assumed the size of a mountain due to mismanagement by the Municipality Council of Delhi in Ghazipur. The politically-motivated tweet by the AAP did not go well with the netizens.

Twitter user Geetika pointed out the irony in the AAP’s tweet and how the party has plans to win elections in Uttarkhand. She wrote, “So Arvind Kejriwal wants to win elections in Uttarakhand, but goes about insulting revered parbats by comparing to garbage dump. Such a loser.”

Another user, Anand, urged the Aam AAdmi Party to compare themselves with the tallest garbage dump instead of the ‘Nanda Devi’ peak that is revered as a ‘mother’ by the indigenous people.

Reacting strongly to the blatant display of Hindu hatred, the Sanatan Times asked, “To what extent is it appropriate to compare the Nanda Devi mountain to the garbage dumpYard in Delhi? . We worship Maa Nanda Devi “You” do not prowl the holy sites of “Devbhoomi” with your dirty political thinking.”

Sanjay Sharma pointed out that the party never loses opportunity to demean and criticise Indian sentiments. He inquired, “Do you see any other reason for such filthy comparison than Hate with India ?”

#AAP never loose any opportunity to disown and criticize Indian sentiments and pride …

Another Twitter user, Pradeep, did not mince any words while lambasting AAP for hurting Hindu sentiments. He tweeted, “Only Sick minds can draw that comparison. What a sick organisation has Arvind Kejriwal built. Lalu of Delhi.”

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal shares anti-Hindu image

This is not the first time that AAP had hurt Hindu sentiments to gain political mileage. Last year, a complaint was filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for tweeting an anti-Hindu image. The image depicted a man running behind a ‘Swastika’ shape with a club in his hand, driving out the symbol that is considered holy in Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism in India. The caption on the image read, “Hoping for a Delhi, that I actually wouldn’t mind visiting or living in.” The image, which is strange for a chief minister to share on multiple levels, did not go down too well with Twitterati.