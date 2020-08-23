Sunday, August 23, 2020
Those Ganpati idols deserved ‘sthapana’ and ‘visarjan’: How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

Last week on social media, video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a super market had gone viral. Radical Islamists had taken to Twitter to appreciate the woman breaking the idols.

Nirwa Mehta
Indian man in Bahrain brings home the Ganpati idols broken by burqa clad woman, does sthapana and visarjan
A week after burqa-clad lady in Bahrain broke the Ganpati idols in the supermarket in Bahrain, Divya Pandey, an Indian currently living in Bahrain has given them the ‘visarjan’ they deserved.

याद है अभी पिछले हफ्ते बहरीन में एक मुस्लिम महिला का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था जिसमें वो गणपति बप्पा की मूर्तियों को तोड़ रही…

Posted by Aji Haan (अजी हाँ) on Saturday, August 22, 2020

Speaking to OpIndia, Divy Pandey said that moment he saw the viral video, he could not get it out of his head. “It was shocking since Bahrain is very open in terms of respecting other religions. People of Bahrain are very friendly and hence it was unusual to see the outburst by the woman in burqa,” he says.

With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, Pandey said that they were any way planning to get a Ganpati idol at home. So he called up the supermarket and offered to buy out those moortis. “Those moortis deserved sthapana and visarjan. When I saw the video I instantly recognised the supermarket as it is very near to my place. I went there to request them that I would like to buy all the broken idols, do their sthapana and visarjan. However, due to the legal case, they were not able to give them to me,” he said.

Divy Pandey taking the Ganpati idol for visarjan

However, he was persistent. On Ganesh Chaturthi, he received a call that since the idols are no longer required as evidence in legal proceedings, he could come and collect them. “I could not wait. I quickly got into my car and drove down to get the Bappa home. They say one should not do sthapana of a khandit (broken) idol. However, I do not consider these as khandit moorti. They were deliberately broken. I brought them home, did sthapana, a small puja and bid goodbye to the Ganpati by going the visarjan,” he said.

Video of burqa-clad woman breaking Hindu idols goes viral

Last week on social media, video of a burqa-clad woman breaking idols of Lord Ganesha in a super market had gone viral. Radical Islamists had taken to Twitter to appreciate the woman breaking the idols. Later, the Ministry of Interior, Bahrain issued a statement saying that the woman was summoned for intentionally damaging a shop in Juffair and breaking religious idols. The ministry has further stated that legal proceedings are underway.

Nirwa Mehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Those Ganpati idols deserved 'sthapana' and 'visarjan': How Divy Pandey in Bahrain immersed the idols broken by burqa-clad lady

