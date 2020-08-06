The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August 2020 was no less than Diwali for Hindus across the Globe. Many artists paid tribute to Bhagwan Ram with their paintings, illustrations etc. PM Narendra Modi along with 174 other invitees was present for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

However, most of the Indian ‘celebrities’ including actors and cricketers avoided commenting on the Ram Mandir or celebrating the occasion. Only very few of them showed their enthusiasm on social media.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said in a tweet that it is a day of celebration. “Congratulations to everyone involved,” he tweeted.

Today is a day of celebration and one that will go down in the history books. Congratulations to everyone involved. #RamMandir — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 5, 2020

Actor Akshay Kumar called it a historic day. He wrote, “Diwali came early this year. The historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.”

Diwali came early this year. Historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram https://t.co/whrIXK8yhn — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a photograph of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Hanuman along with a quote in Hindi that said “Chant the name of Bhagwan Ram like Shri Hanuman and get rid of all the problems in your life.”

श्री राम जय राम जय जय राम,

हरे राम हरे राम हरे राम,

हनुमान जी की तरह जपते जाओ ,

अपनी सारी बाधाएं दूर करते जाओ



Jai Siya ram pic.twitter.com/rioBac6jWG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 5, 2020

Actor Nikitin Dheer quoted the video of Time Square LEDs beaming photos of Ram Mandir and said, “Jai Shri Ram.”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished all Indians on the day of Bhoomi Pujan. He added that on this day, people should promote mutual love, friendship, compassion and the highest human values in the country.

समस्त भारतीयों को श्री राम मन्दिर के निर्माण के पावन अवसर पर हार्दिक बधाई।

यह बड़े गर्व की बात है, कि इस स्वर्णिम अवसर के हम साक्षी बन रहे हैं

यह सुअवसर हमारे देश भारत में परस्पर प्रेम,मैत्री, करुणा और उच्चतम मानवीय मूल्यों की अभिवृद्धि करने वाला हो,जय श्री राम🙏 @narendramodi — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2020

Saurav Gurjar, a WWE wrestler who also played the role of Bheem in Star Plus’ mega-show ‘Mahabharat’, posted a video wishing everyone on Bhoomi Pujan. He said, “Ram Mandir is a symbol of faith for Hindus.” He asserted that for so long, Shri Ram Ji remained in a tent and the day when finally the construction of a grand temple starts, is a very significant day for Hindus.

Actor Ranvir Shorey said that Bhagwan Ram had to overcome a historical invasion by the Mughals, existential whataboutery by Liberals, and political opportunism by the Congress to come back home this time.

So this time around to get back home he has had to overcome a historical invasion by the Mughals, existential whataboutery by Liberals, and political opportunism by the Congress.

Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram. 🙏🏽 #RamMandir — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 5, 2020

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a witty cryptic message and said, “aaj breakfast mein sabr ka phal khaya.” He was probably hinting at the Hindi proverb “Sabra ka fal meetha hota hai”, meaning the result of patience is always sweet.

Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal 🍉 khaya

Aap logon ne kya khaya? pic.twitter.com/IkHu9JKVZE — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 5, 2020

Kangana Ranaut posted on her official team account, “What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.”

What could not happen in 500 years happened this year…. this is not picture of the day but the moment of many centuries #JaiShreeRam #RamMandirAyodhya https://t.co/lyVONQ1k3i — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 5, 2020

Badminton player Saina Nehwal quoted ANI’s tweet of Bhoomi Pujan and said, “Jai Shri Ram.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted “Jai Shri Ram” multiple times in a tweet ahead of Bhoomi Pujan.

Many social media users pointed out the fact that most of the ‘celebrities’, who are otherwise vocal about contemporary issues, and share festival wishes on their social media handles with special photographs, chose to keep mum about one of the most significant days for the Hindu around the world.

According to Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, the construction of Ram Mandir will be completed in 3.5 years. The Trust will soon start an outreach program to collect funds for the Temple. If anyone is interested in contributing to the Mandir construction, you can check the process here.