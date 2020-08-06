Thursday, August 6, 2020
While most Bollywood actors and cricketers chose not to welcome Ram Mandir, here are the ones who did not shy away

Many social media users pointed out the fact that most of the 'celebrities', who are otherwise vocal about contemporary issues, and share festival wishes on their social media handles with special photographs, chose to keep mum about one of the most significant days for the Hindu around the world.

Very few 'celebrities' chose to share wishes and messages on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Bollywood actors and sportspersons who posted wishes on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
The Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan on 5th August 2020 was no less than Diwali for Hindus across the Globe. Many artists paid tribute to Bhagwan Ram with their paintings, illustrations etc. PM Narendra Modi along with 174 other invitees was present for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya.

However, most of the Indian ‘celebrities’ including actors and cricketers avoided commenting on the Ram Mandir or celebrating the occasion. Only very few of them showed their enthusiasm on social media.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said in a tweet that it is a day of celebration. “Congratulations to everyone involved,” he tweeted.

Actor Akshay Kumar called it a historic day. He wrote, “Diwali came early this year. The historical day indeed! Jai Siya Ram.”

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a photograph of Bhagwan Ram and Bhagwan Hanuman along with a quote in Hindi that said “Chant the name of Bhagwan Ram like Shri Hanuman and get rid of all the problems in your life.”

Actor Nikitin Dheer quoted the video of Time Square LEDs beaming photos of Ram Mandir and said, “Jai Shri Ram.”

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh wished all Indians on the day of Bhoomi Pujan. He added that on this day, people should promote mutual love, friendship, compassion and the highest human values in the country.

Saurav Gurjar, a WWE wrestler who also played the role of Bheem in Star Plus’ mega-show ‘Mahabharat’, posted a video wishing everyone on Bhoomi Pujan. He said, “Ram Mandir is a symbol of faith for Hindus.” He asserted that for so long, Shri Ram Ji remained in a tent and the day when finally the construction of a grand temple starts, is a very significant day for Hindus.

Actor Ranvir Shorey said that Bhagwan Ram had to overcome a historical invasion by the Mughals, existential whataboutery by Liberals, and political opportunism by the Congress to come back home this time.

Actor Kartik Aaryan posted a witty cryptic message and said, “aaj breakfast mein sabr ka phal khaya.” He was probably hinting at the Hindi proverb “Sabra ka fal meetha hota hai”, meaning the result of patience is always sweet.

Kangana Ranaut posted on her official team account, “What could not happen in 500 years happened this year.”

Badminton player Saina Nehwal quoted ANI’s tweet of Bhoomi Pujan and said, “Jai Shri Ram.”

Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted “Jai Shri Ram” multiple times in a tweet ahead of Bhoomi Pujan.

According to Ram Janmbhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust, the construction of Ram Mandir will be completed in 3.5 years. The Trust will soon start an outreach program to collect funds for the Temple. If anyone is interested in contributing to the Mandir construction, you can check the process here.

