On Wednesday, a Delhi court dismissed a petition seeking an FIR against Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP Delhi MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly making hate speeches in relation to anti-CAA protest.

According to the reports, a petition was filed by CPI-M leaders Brinda Karat and KM Tiwari had demanding the court to direct the Parliament Street Police Station to file FIRs against the two BJP leaders for allegedly promoting enmity and for committing acts that intended to outrage religious feelings.

The petitioners had sought registration of FIRs under various sections, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC.

No requisite sanction obtained, says Delhi court

Reportedly, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja dismissed the application saying that requisite sanction from the competent authority was not obtained under the law.

Communist leader Brinda Karat had filed a petition in the court after her written complaints to the Commissioner of Police and the SHO, Parliament Street, did not get any response. She informed the court that she had written to the commissioner on January 29 and subsequently on 31, while the letter to the SHO Parliament Street was sent on February 2.

The plea was filed after the BJP leaders had allegedly raised few slogan at a public rally in January in Delhi.

The petitioners had claimed that Anurag Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, at an election rally in Rithala, had allegedly asked the crowd to raise slogans after lashing out at anti-CAA protesters. Similarly, in the application, Karat had mentioned that Verma had on January 28 had also allegedly made provocative comments against the anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh.