Sunday, August 16, 2020

WSJ story about Facebook India being ‘partial’ to the BJP is the revenge of the old media

Rahul Roushan -
Dressed up as some expose that quotes unidentified Facebook employees, it is part of an ongoing war.
AAP worker praises Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘daring act’ of not respecting Vande Mataram, compares the national song with Nazi salute

OpIndia Staff -
AAP social media team member compares Vande Mataram to Nazi salute while wishing birthday to Arvind Kejriwal
Jammu and Kashmir: Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra resumes with restrictions, only 100 devotees from other states allowed per day

OpIndia Staff -
Mata Vaishno Devi Mandir opens after five months, only 2000 devotees including 100 from other states allowed per day
Watch: When PM Modi ran and hugged former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi can be seen approaching Atal Bihari Vajpayee and giving him a warm hug in a old video that has gone viral now
Watch: Historical speech by Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the 1977 victory rally after the defeat of Indira Gandhi after Emergency

OpIndia Staff -
Atal Bihari Vajpayee had compared the defeat of Indira Gandhi in 1977 to a 'peaceful revolution' and 'public overthrowing' of a govt
Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.

He said that he joined the BJP to prove to those in Muslim community who believe that the BJP is the enemy that it is not so. He further said that he would sit together with the Muslim community and discuss their concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Former Cricketer and UP cabinet minister Chetan Chauhan dies of coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Chetan Chauhan was 73 years old.
At 1.94%, India has one of lowest fatality rate for Chinese coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
So far, a total of 18,62,258 people have recovered from Chinese coronavirus in the country taking recovery rate to 71.61%.
Pranab Mukherjee’s health continues to remain critical, being closely monitored by health specialists

OpIndia Staff -
Pranab Mukherjee had been admitted to Army (R&R) Hospital earlier this month for a brain surgery where he tested positive for coronavirus.
Donald Trump’s brother Robert Trump dies at 71

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the US President had visited Robert at the hospital on Friday and told the media that his brother was having a 'hard time.'
