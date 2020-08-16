Delhi: Shaheen Bagh activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP

Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali today joined the BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju.

Delhi: Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali joins BJP in presence of State BJP President Adesh Gupta & leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali says, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns." pic.twitter.com/bJyhGp7MMb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

He said that he joined the BJP to prove to those in Muslim community who believe that the BJP is the enemy that it is not so. He further said that he would sit together with the Muslim community and discuss their concerns over the Citizenship Amendment Act.