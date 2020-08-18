Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday spread misinformation regarding the platform ticket prices.

Singh claimed that the platform ticket under Congress rule in 2011 was Rs 3 while now it is Rs 50, thereby showing an increase of 15 times. This tweet of Digvijaya Singh comes hours after the Railways spokesperson already clarified and put out the facts for charging Rs 50 for platform tickets.

Responding to a tweet by habitual fake news peddler Prashant Kanojia, the Indian Railways spokesperson had clarified that the Rs 50 charged for Pune Railway station was to discourage people from gathering on railway platform so that social distancing can be maintained. The Railways spokesperson further clarified that the rate for platform ticket has been so raised since the beginning of Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, platform ticket rates had been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at over 200 railway stations from March this year to avoid overcrowding of railway stations. Speaking to OpIndia, Railways official said that the prime objective of proposing Rs. 50/- as platform ticket is to desist non-serious persons and non-passengers from entering platforms so as to maintain social distancing at stations. “This has helped to restrict the entrants to station and facilitated to maintain social distancing. Other DRMs have also been requested to permit sale of platform tickets at Rs 50 as was being done just before lock down. So far sale of PF tickets not started at other stations being managed by IRSDC,” he said.

Further, the increase in ticket prices of railway platform is temporary and the same will go back to normal after the pandemic risks are gone.

Coronavirus cases in Pune

The coronavirus cases in Pune have recently seen a surge, surpassing total cases in Mumbai in Maharashtra which was worst affected in the country till now. As of now, Pune has total 1,32,481 confirmed cases of Chinese coronavirus of which 39,424 are active cases, the highest in Maharashtra.