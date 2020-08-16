The gruesome photographs showing two Muslim men standing next to a dog with its ears cut off has gone viral on the internet recently. In the images from Turkey, it was seen that two Muslim youths had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted photos of the same on Facebook.

The heinous act of the two youths has created a rage on the internet with people slamming the duo for their sheer insensitivity and animal cruelty.

🚨Turkey: Two Muslims cut off a dog’s ears and proudly post the photo on Facebook. Islam says that domestic dogs are unclean, mistreatment of dogs by Muslims is common.😡🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/TL3Ei1f4Yy — Hamlet⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@Hamlet28741041) August 14, 2020

As the images of the horrid incident began to resurface on the internet, various social media users expressed their shock and demanded appropriate punishment for such barbarism towards innocent animals.

Fact Check: Three-year old incident

The shocking incident, which has become viral now, had indeed happened, but it is not a new one. The incident, which had occurred in Isparta, Turkey, where the two individuals were caught doing this heinous crime is at least three-year-old.

In 2017, two Turkish Muslim youths Hasan Kuzu and Neset Yaman had posted these images on social media in which they posed holding one of the animal’s bloodied ears.

In one photograph they had posted, it was seen that the animal was forced to look at its own severed ears. The incident was reportedly related to rooster and dogfighting.

Image Source: Hamlet

Following the incident, the two Turkish Muslim youths were detained by police and they were fined 4,404 Lira. However, the court had let off the two culprits after imposing the fine.

After the court’s lenient punishment, an online petition was also launched and signed by almost 80,000 people worldwide, which called on the Turkish authorities to revise its animal’s cruelty laws and impose tougher punishments on offenders.

The petition read, “This lax punishment is not acceptable for inflicting such reprehensible harm on an animal. These men’s shockingly light sentence is not even close to proportional to the pain and suffering they senselessly inflicted on an innocent animal — let alone the multiple dogs presumably forced to tear each other to shreds in fights staged for human entertainment.”