Sunday, August 16, 2020
Home News Reports Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

The shocking incident, which has become viral now, had indeed happened, but it is not a new one, it happened three years ago

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Hamlet
13

The gruesome photographs showing two Muslim men standing next to a dog with its ears cut off has gone viral on the internet recently. In the images from Turkey, it was seen that two Muslim youths had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted photos of the same on Facebook.

The heinous act of the two youths has created a rage on the internet with people slamming the duo for their sheer insensitivity and animal cruelty.

As the images of the horrid incident began to resurface on the internet, various social media users expressed their shock and demanded appropriate punishment for such barbarism towards innocent animals.

Fact Check: Three-year old incident

The shocking incident, which has become viral now, had indeed happened, but it is not a new one. The incident, which had occurred in Isparta, Turkey, where the two individuals were caught doing this heinous crime is at least three-year-old.

- Advertisement -

In 2017, two Turkish Muslim youths Hasan Kuzu and Neset Yaman had posted these images on social media in which they posed holding one of the animal’s bloodied ears.

In one photograph they had posted, it was seen that the animal was forced to look at its own severed ears. The incident was reportedly related to rooster and dogfighting. 

Image Source: Hamlet

Following the incident, the two Turkish Muslim youths were detained by police and they were fined 4,404 Lira. However, the court had let off the two culprits after imposing the fine.

After the court’s lenient punishment, an online petition was also launched and signed by almost 80,000 people worldwide, which called on the Turkish authorities to revise its animal’s cruelty laws and impose tougher punishments on offenders.  

The petition read, “This lax punishment is not acceptable for inflicting such reprehensible harm on an animal. These men’s shockingly light sentence is not even close to proportional to the pain and suffering they senselessly inflicted on an innocent animal — let alone the multiple dogs presumably forced to tear each other to shreds in fights staged for human entertainment.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

Media OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Opinions Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Jesus Christ’s photo inside Hindu temple goes viral claiming police SP had ‘pressurized’ priest to put it there, temple priest and police deny allegations

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
Media

With one ‘profile’ of Naveen, India Today becomes a part of the Muslim mob that burnt Bengaluru, thirsty for his blood: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
After Deccan Herald painted Naveen as a 'serial offender', India Today has published a 'character profile' which is basically character assassination
Read more
Entertainment

After Air Force wrote a letter against Netflix movie, Gunjan Saxena says no gender bias experienced by her in the IAF

OpIndia Staff -
Gunjan Saxena said that the Indian Air Force is an organisation with strong cultural and moral ethos and it did not perpetuate gender discrimination
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
Opinions

How new India moved from women’s development to women-led development under Prime Minister Modi

Smriti Z Irani -
Union Minister Smriti Irani writes on PM Modi's contribution towards women empowerment in the country.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Why Prashant Bhushan deserves to be punished for Contempt

Jai A. Dehadrai -
Supreme Court should issues the severest punishment mandated by law to Prashant Bhushan.
Read more
Entertainment

NCW chief asks filmmakers of ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl’ to apologise and stop the screening of the movie

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, on Thursday, the NCW head had demanded clarity from the former IAF pilot on the allegations of 'gender discrimination' that has been emphasised in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Fact check: Did two Muslim men cut off a Dog’s ears in Turkey and posted on Facebook? Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the image, it was seen that two Muslim youths in Turkey had cut off the ears of the dog and proudly posted those photo on Facebook.
Read more
Media

SaReGaMa claims copyright violation by Doordarshan telecast of Armed Forces musical band performance of Saare Jahan Se Achha on Independence Day

OpIndia Staff -
Prasar Bharati CEO expresses disappointment for receiving copyright strike on YouTube
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru riots accused Syed Nadeem who was arrested for violence dies, tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that one accused named Syed Nadeem, who was arrested after the incident, was admitted to the Bowring hospital due to chest pain.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 13-year-old gang-raped and killed in Lakhimpur Kheri, eyes gouged, tongue cut

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a six-year-old was raped in Hapur, a 13-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Social Media

‘Liberals’ are deleting their Facebook accounts but not because rioting Muslim mob burnt down Bengaluru over a post on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
Days after a rioting Muslim mob took to streets in Bengaluru and burnt down a Dalit Congress MLA's house and attacked police station over an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad, 'liberals' in India are deleting their Facebook accounts.
Read more
Cricket

Former captain of Indian cricket team MS Dhoni announces retirement on Independence Day, Suresh Raina follows suit

OpIndia Staff -
Former captain of the Indian cricket team MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket.
Read more
Specials

Seventy years after Jogendra Nath Mandal decided to return from Pakistan over atrocities on Hindus, his prophecies have come true

OpIndia Staff -
Jogendra Nath Mandal was appointed as a minister in the first Pakistan govt, but later he had returned to India
Read more
Political History of India

Bina Das, Pritilata and Kalpana Dutta: Three valiant women from Bengal who fought for independence from the British

Monidipa Bose Dey -
This article takes a brief look at three such women from Bengal who had taken direct part in India's fight for freedom.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

240,635FansLike
431,036FollowersFollow
302,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com