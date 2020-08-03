Monday, August 3, 2020
Updated:

Faizal Farooqui, accused in Delhi’s anti-Hindu Riots case tried to get bail on fake medical certificate, case registered

The doctor who issued the fake certificate has been suspended by Delhi Medical Council for having forged such documents earlier.

OpIndia Staff

Delhi riots accused faizal farooqui
Faizal Farooqui faces another case for submitting fake documents for bail (Image: ABP News)
83

The Delhi Police have filed a case against Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooqui, his wife, doctor and advocate for submitting fake documents to get bail in the anti-Hindu riots case which took place in national capital in February this year. A week ago, one of the main accused of Delhi Riots Faizal Farooqui tried to get bail based on a fake medical certificate. Further, the doctor who issued the fake certificate has been suspended by Delhi Medical Council for having forged such documents earlier.

Faizal got a certificate made from the said doctor in his wife’s name that stated she needs an operation to remove a cyst. He said in his application that based on his wife’s health condition, he should get interim bail. The court had cancelled his bail plea twice since he was arrested for his involvement in the Delhi Riots.

The doctor who issued the certificate failed to produce documents

When Faizal submitted the bail petition in the court as “extremely urgent case”, along with medical certificates and some documents, the court asked the crime branch of Delhi Police to check the validity of the documents. When investigating officers tried to approach Dr Gajendra Nair, who issued the certificates, he categorically refused to provide any information in the matter. The investigating officers then visited his nursing home located on Bisarkh Village Road of Greater Noida. They found out that there were no records available in the nursing home on the name of Faizal’s wife.

Police also stated in their investigation report that his wife lives in Yamuna Vihar, Delhi. The nursing home is very far from the place, and there are much better and cheaper medical facilities available in Delhi. According to the Police, when they tried to dig more information about the doctor, they found out that his license was suspended by Delhi Medical Council last year. Dr Girish Tyagi, Registrar of Delhi Medical Council, informed the Police that they had taken action against Dr Gajendra twice in the past. The first time he faced 6-months suspension and the second time for one year. At present, he was working on a suspended license as the suspension period will end in November 2020.

When questioned by the Crime Branch, Dr Gajendra Nair confessed that he had helped many people before to get access to fake medical certificates to get bail. He also admitted that he never saw Farooqui’s wife. A broker came with a burka-clad woman and told him to prepare fake documents for her husband’s bail. Police registered a case against everyone involved in the preparation of fake documents under various charges.

The case against Faizal Farooqui

Faizal Farroqui owns Rajdhani School. The rioters used its rooftop to fire guns, throw acid packets, stones, etc. In the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against Farooqui, there was a mention of a complaint filed by Mr Yatendra Sharma who owned DRP School located adjacent to Rajdhani School. He claimed in his complaint that the Islamic mob destroyed his school. Several calls were made from DRP School to PCR on the day of the riots.

The guard of the DRP School said that he overheard Faizal Farooqui saying “Aaj dekh lenge Hinduon ko” (Roughly translated, it means “today we will teach Hindus a lesson”). Another witness confirmed hearing the same. The Rajdhani School had a Hindu guard who fled the scene with his family fearing his life. On the second day, Faizal met the guard of Rajdhani School and assured him no one would harm him, but he never dared to return.

The chargesheet also alleged that Faizal had connections with PFI, JCC, Pinjra Tod and many other groups that were involved in instigating riots. You can read more about the chargesheet here. OpIndia report on the planning and chronology of events since December 2019 can be purchased and read here.

