Four terrorists of the Palestinian Islamic terror groups were reportedly killed after they blew themselves up while preparing bombs at one of the camps of Gaza City near Shejaiya on Monday.

According to the reports, the four terrorists are identified as members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad armed wing, who blew themselves accidentally while loading a rocket targeting the Israeli population.

In another similar incident, four members of the Islamic Jihad group had died in April 2018 near the southern Gaza Strip, following an ‘accident’ while preparing to attack Israel.

As bombs exploded near the terrorist camps in the northern Gaza City, Palestian media had claimed that the explosions were due to Israeli Air Force strikes. However, Israeli security officials denied carrying out strikes against the terror groups in that area, adding that it appeared to have been a “work accident”.

The terror group later announced that four terrorists – Iyad Jamal al-Jidi, Muataz Amir al-Mubid, Yahya Fareed al-Mubid and Yaaqoub Zaydieh were killed in the blast during “preparations to remove the criminal entity from our occupied land”.

Meanwhile, a Hamas member speaking to the media on Monday that they will continue to inflict violence against the Jewish homeland until their demands were met. “It is our right to break this siege,” Hamas leader Ismail Radwan said.

Israel responds to terror attacks

Recently, responding to the constant rocket firing and arson-balloon attacks from Gaza, the Israel Defence Forces have been bombing underground infrastructure, weapons production facilities, cement factories.

On Sunday, Israeli fighter jets and tanks had bombed Hamas terror targets in southern Gaza after terror groups had launched hundreds of explosive devices and firebombs towards southern Israel.

The IDF said it attacked “military posts and underground infrastructure of the Hamas terror group in southern Gaza”.

Following the attacks, Israel has also closed its only commercial crossing into the Gaza Strip, allowing only food, medication and humanitarian aid. In addition, Israel has also closed the fishing zone around the coastal enclave.

It is notable here that the Gaza Strip has been under a blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt following the ouster of the Palestinian Authority in 2007.