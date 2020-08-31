Monday, August 31, 2020
Watch: Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses as water levels in Narmada increase due to incessant rains

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Narmada district crossed 130.99 metres on Friday, due to incessant rain in Madhya Pradesh. The authorities were, therefore left with no option but to open the gates of the Dam to ease the pressure.

OpIndia Staff
Temple near Garudeshwar in Gujarat collapses due to pressure in Narmada river rising
A video has surfaced on social media where a part of the Narmadeshwar temple located in Garudeshwar in Gujarat, is suddenly seen collapsing due to the fast flow of water. The video of this horrific site was shared by an India TV journalist. At around 0.15 secs, one can see an entire part of the temple situated on the banks, suddenly collapsing into the fast-flowing Narmada river.

The journalist informed that the water level in the Narmada river has risen considerably due to the release of 9 lakh cusecs of water from Sardar Sarovar Dam.

Water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam rise due to continuous rain in Madhya Pradesh

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam in Narmada district crossed 130.99 metres on Friday, due to incessant rain in Madhya Pradesh. The authorities were, therefore left with no option but to open the gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam to ease the pressure. 23 gates out of the 30 gates of the mega-dam were opened to release 6.14 lakh cusec water as of 7 pm on Saturday.

After the water was released, the Gujarat government had also issued an alert for as many as 60 villages of Narmada, Vadodara and Bharuch districts.

Madhya Pradesh battering with incessant rains

In Madhya Pradesh, eight people have died due to wall collapses and by drowning in swollen nullahs as heavy rains hit large parts of the state in the last two days, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. He said over 7,000 people stranded in 454 villages of 12 districts were moved to safety. Efforts are underway to shift nearly 1,200 people from 40 flooded villages, the chief minister said.

An Army column, comprising 70 personnel, is already involved in the rescue work and has evacuated people from flood-affected areas. Three helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been pressed into service to airlift stranded people, the chief minister informed, adding that services of two more copters have been sought.

