Sunday, August 9, 2020

Maharashtra: Mount Carmel school teacher Sunita Joseph suspended for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Catholic school teacher in Maharashtra suspended for sharing a Hindophobic message on the school's class 6 WhatsApp group
Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

OpIndia Staff -
The Defence Minister said that the decision to impose embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector.
Congress party may face suspension or disqualification if it fails to elect a party president soon: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Even though there are no rules for ensuring mandatory compliance, the Election Commission can time-and-again take a call on the matter, if and when, it deems appropriate.
Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Independence Day, journalists receive mysterious calls demanding creation of ‘Urdustan’, FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Lucknow-based journalists received calls from foreign countries informing them of protests against the Ram Mandir on Independence Day.
Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
Amit Shah’s COVID19 test not yet conducted, say MHA officials

On Sunday, the Home Ministry announced that the COVID19 tests for Home Minister Amit Shah has not yet been conducted.

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had taken to Twitter to announce the same. The Home Minister had tested positive for the Chinese virus on 2nd August.

He has since then deleted this tweet.

Home Minister Shah had got admitted to a hospital on August 2 after he had shown initial symptoms of coronavirus. He had said he was doing fine but on the advice of doctors, he had got himself admitted to hospital.

Union Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. He had attended the Union Cabinet meeting at PM’s residence last week where PM Narendra Modi was also in attendance. However, reports quoting sources said that the social distancing norms were strictly adhered to.

Note: Report has been updated with latest information.

OpIndia Staff -
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that Home Minister has tested negative for coronavirus.
India Today Group shuts down Mail Today tabloid, several employees laid off

OpIndia Staff -
India Today group today announced that it is shutting down its Delhi-tabloid Mail Today.
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, seven dead

OpIndia Staff -
Seven died in fire at Covid facility in Vijaywada, probe ordered
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt in Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Rhea had hired Mumbai's top lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.
Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.
