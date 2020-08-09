Amit Shah’s COVID19 test not yet conducted, say MHA officials

On Sunday, the Home Ministry announced that the COVID19 tests for Home Minister Amit Shah has not yet been conducted.

#COVID19 test of Home Minister Amit Shah has not been conducted so far: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Official https://t.co/8UaeUtNgBp — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Earlier, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari had taken to Twitter to announce the same. The Home Minister had tested positive for the Chinese virus on 2nd August.

He has since then deleted this tweet.

Home Minister Shah had got admitted to a hospital on August 2 after he had shown initial symptoms of coronavirus. He had said he was doing fine but on the advice of doctors, he had got himself admitted to hospital.

Union Minister Amit Shah is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. He had attended the Union Cabinet meeting at PM’s residence last week where PM Narendra Modi was also in attendance. However, reports quoting sources said that the social distancing norms were strictly adhered to.

Note: Report has been updated with latest information.