Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus. In a statement on social media, the former BJP President confirmed the same. He said, “I thank God and I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. I will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

आज मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है।



मैं ईश्वर का धन्यवाद करता हूँ और इस समय जिन लोगों ने मेरे स्वास्थ्यलाभ के लिए शुभकामनाएं देकर मेरा और मेरे परिजनों को ढाढस बंधाया उन सभी का ह्रदय से आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ।

डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अभी कुछ और दिनों तक होम आइसोलेशन में रहूँगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

Amit Shah had announced that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus on the 2nd of August. He was admitted for treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana. Twelve days after he was diagnosed, he has tested negative for the virus.

On the 9th of August, the Ministry of Home Affairs had to issue a clarification after rumours spread that he had tested negative for the Coronavirus. MHA had said that tests had not yet been conducted on the Home Minister.

After Amit Shah was diagnosed with the Coronavirus, Islamists on social media had wished death upon the Home Minister and celebrated the fact that he had contracted the Coronavirus. The architect of BJP’s dominance in electoral politics was forced to miss the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event on the 5th of August as he was undergoing treatment for the virus at the hospital.