On Thursday, Jamia Millia University wrote a letter to Union Education Ministry asking them to initiate action against Sudarshan News channel and its editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly “tarnishing” the image of the university.

According to the reports, Jamia Millia Islamia has called a meeting to discuss if they can initiate legal action against Sudharshan TV channel for its shows which allegedly questioned the entry of Muslims in the bureaucracy through UPSC exams.

“We have written to the Education Ministry informing them about the whole episode and requested them to take appropriate action. We told them that Sudarshan channel has not only tried to tarnish the image of JMI and a particular community but the image of UPSC also,” said Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem.

The complaint against Suresh Chavhanke comes after he had earlier tweeted a trailer of his upcoming show, in which he had said to expose on the infiltration of Muslims’ in the Civil Services. In the video, Suresh Chavhanke had allegedly referred to those passing out of Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) and clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as “Jamia ke Jihadi”.

Jamia Teachers’ Association calls for a criminal complaint against Suresh Chavhanke

Meanwhile, the Jamia Teachers’ Association has also written a letter to Jamia Millia University administration requesting the University to file a criminal defamation suit against the Chief Editor of Sudarshan News TV, Suresh Chavhanke for calling the civil servant aspirants as “Jamia ke Jihadi”.

Jamia Teachers’ Association requests the University administration to file Criminal Defamation Suit against anti-Indian and anti-JMI remarks by traitor @SureshChavhanke CMD and Chief Editor of @SudarshanNewsTV.#JamiaMilliaIslamia #SuspendSureshChavhanke pic.twitter.com/WMRbPbhVfV — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) August 27, 2020

In a press release, the JTA alleged that the video targeted the recruitment of Muslims in the Indian Administrative Services and also labelled them with the word “Jihadi”.

“It is worth mentioning that Jamia Millia Islamia stood as number one Central University of the nation in an assessment by the MHRD and media persons/their masters are using a cruel approach against 100-year-old University and the Indians who serve the nation through administrative services. JTA thanks all who stand in solidarity with fellow Indians and believe in the constitution of India”, JTA secretary Majid Jamil said in the press release.

Ironically, Jamia Millia University, which has now taken offence over alleged statements in a TV show, is notoriously known for anti-Hindu agenda run by groups operating inside its campus, which was very much reflected during the anti-CAA riots that took place in the national capital.

In December 2019, after the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, widespread protests took place in India which often turned violent. The violence had also broken out outside campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, where ‘students’ and other protestors had even raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’.

Controversy erupts over Sudarshan News programme

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News had triggered outrage after it aired a promo for a program to be broadcast on 28 August. Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had posted a video of the program to be aired on August 28, where he had informed that the channel is analysing claims showing a sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates in compared with others.

He had announced that it will be the channel’s big campaign against the ‘bureaucracy jihad’ and ‘UPSC Jihad’ and warned in the video saying ‘imagine jihadis from Jamia becoming your district commissioner and secretaries in every ministry’.