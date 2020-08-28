Friday, August 28, 2020
Home News Reports Jamia Millia University seeks action against Sudarshan News for referring to Jamia UPSC candidates...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Jamia Millia University seeks action against Sudarshan News for referring to Jamia UPSC candidates as ‘Jihadis’

In a press release, the Jamia Teachers Association alleged that Sudarshan News targeted the recruitment of Muslims in the Indian Administrative Services and also labelled them with the word "Jihadi".

OpIndia Staff
Jamia seeks action against Sudarshan News
Jamia Millia seeks action against Sudarshan News, images via Twitter
5

On Thursday, Jamia Millia University wrote a letter to Union Education Ministry asking them to initiate action against Sudarshan News channel and its editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly “tarnishing” the image of the university.

According to the reports, Jamia Millia Islamia has called a meeting to discuss if they can initiate legal action against Sudharshan TV channel for its shows which allegedly questioned the entry of Muslims in the bureaucracy through UPSC exams.

“We have written to the Education Ministry informing them about the whole episode and requested them to take appropriate action. We told them that Sudarshan channel has not only tried to tarnish the image of JMI and a particular community but the image of UPSC also,” said Jamia PRO Ahmed Azeem.

The complaint against Suresh Chavhanke comes after he had earlier tweeted a trailer of his upcoming show, in which he had said to expose on the infiltration of Muslims’ in the Civil Services. In the video, Suresh Chavhanke had allegedly referred to those passing out of Jamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) and clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as “Jamia ke Jihadi”.

Jamia Teachers’ Association calls for a criminal complaint against Suresh Chavhanke

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, the Jamia Teachers’ Association has also written a letter to Jamia Millia University administration requesting the University to file a criminal defamation suit against the Chief Editor of Sudarshan News TV, Suresh Chavhanke for calling the civil servant aspirants as “Jamia ke Jihadi”.

In a press release, the JTA alleged that the video targeted the recruitment of Muslims in the Indian Administrative Services and also labelled them with the word “Jihadi”.

“It is worth mentioning that Jamia Millia Islamia stood as number one Central University of the nation in an assessment by the MHRD and media persons/their masters are using a cruel approach against 100-year-old University and the Indians who serve the nation through administrative services. JTA thanks all who stand in solidarity with fellow Indians and believe in the constitution of India”,  JTA secretary Majid Jamil said in the press release.

Ironically, Jamia Millia University, which has now taken offence over alleged statements in a TV show, is notoriously known for anti-Hindu agenda run by groups operating inside its campus, which was very much reflected during the anti-CAA riots that took place in the national capital.

In December 2019, after the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act, widespread protests took place in India which often turned violent. The violence had also broken out outside campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, where ‘students’ and other protestors had even raised slogans of ‘Hinduon se Azadi’.

Controversy erupts over Sudarshan News programme

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News had triggered outrage after it aired a promo for a program to be broadcast on 28 August. Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had posted a video of the program to be aired on August 28, where he had informed that the channel is analysing claims showing a sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates in compared with others.

He had announced that it will be the channel’s big campaign against the ‘bureaucracy jihad’ and ‘UPSC Jihad’ and warned in the video saying ‘imagine jihadis from Jamia becoming your district commissioner and secretaries in every ministry’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJamia jihadi sudarshan news, suresh chavanke video, jamia anti-caa riots
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

Recently Popular

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai insinuates Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from ‘bipolar disorder’ despite evidence to the contrary, interviews prime accused in the case

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai interviews the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh death case, tries desperately to 'establish' that the actor suffered from depression and bipolar disorder.
Read more
News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jamia Millia University seeks action against Sudarshan News for referring to Jamia UPSC candidates as ‘Jihadis’

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint against Suresh Chavhanke comes after he had earlier tweeted a trailer of his upcoming show, in which he had claimed to 'expose' the recruitment of Muslims in the Civil Services.
Read more
Media

While Ravish Kumar whines about Media’s ‘obsession’ with Sushant Singh Rajput, NDTV gets obsessed with Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV's news coverage and social media pages are flooded with Sushant Singh death case and Rhea Chakraborty, but Ravish Kumar lectures others about media obsession with the case.
Read more
Media

Report says China’s rank in World Bank ranking is manipulated, ‘liberals’ hope for India’s rank to slip just to show PM Modi down

OpIndia Staff -
The data of 4 countries – China, Azerbaijan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia – could have been inappropriately altered and all 4 rank above India in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking
Read more
News Reports

Vaishno Devi Shrine Board funds were misused for hosting Iftar parties: J and K High Court issues notice on petition against govt control

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioners have accused the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board of employing non-Hindus at several administrative posts and actively taking 'effective steps' for the destruction of the sacred landmarks.
Read more
Opinions

Bharat Bandh to Coronavirus: Opposition always has a reason to postpone JEE exams

Abhishek Banerjee -
How will Indian students appear for exams such as JEE and NEET in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition is asking
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: BJP MLC hails tyrant Tipu Sultan as ‘greatest freedom fighter’, party distances itself from comment

OpIndia Staff -
BJP spokesperson Karnik stated, "Tipu Sultan was zealous in converting people by the threat of sword. He had made Persian as the official language of his kingdom and hence he was against Kannada. We cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler."
Read more
Government and Policy

India’s rank in World Bank’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ ranking could be higher, data of 4 countries, including China, manipulated

OpIndia Staff -
All 4 counties that are now under scanner ranked higher than India in the report released in 2019 Ease of Doing Business Rankings by the World Bank.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow: PFI’s legal in-charge Md Dilshad arrested for hateful posts, attempts to trigger communal tension

OpIndia Staff -
Dilshad has informed the police that he is the legal in charge of PFI and an active member of SDPI.
Read more
News Reports

Viral images of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains may have been morphed to push suicide theory: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
It is now being revealed that the first set of images of the mortal remains of Sushant Singh Rajput that went viral soon after his death may have been morphed
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena speaks up in support of Rahul Gandhi, lashes out at Congress leaders for writing to Sonia Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena says that the letter 23 senior Congress leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi was a “conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership”
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,559FollowersFollow
313,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com