Saturday, August 1, 2020
Home News Reports After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

Kangana Ranaut alleged that shots were fired in a bid to intimidate her, by those who are known for their 'Goondagardi'. She claimed that her comments against one Chief Minister's son must have riled up the political group.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kangana Ranaut at her Manali house
481

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the movie mafia and the son of an influential Chief Minister for their alleged involvement in the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a shocking development on Friday night, the Kullu district police reportedly rushed to the house of actress Kangana after gunshot sounds were allegedly heard near her house in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut informed that at around 11:30 p.m. at night, she and four other people heard a sound similar to a gunshot near the boundary wall of her house. Although it initially sounded like that of a firecracker, she and her team became suspicious as it is not a tourist season in Manali. When her security in-charge went around looking for the unknown gunman, he did not find anyone.

Kangana Ranaut alleges gunman hid behind boundary walls

“Now we were five people and all these people here with me – they all felt it was a bullet noise. And this one doesn’t have a cracker kind of noise. So we called the cops,” the actress stated. Reportedly, the cops initially assumed that someone was trying to shoot bats in the apple orchard, besides the boundary wall of the actress’ house. However, when Kangana talked to the orchard owners nearby, they denied firing bullets at 11:30 p.m. on Friday night. 

She said that she never heard about bats being shot to protect apple orchards, especially at midnight. Kangana alleged, “I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there’s a jungle and a water body there.”

Actress alleges intimidation by political group

The actress alleged that shots were fired in a bid to intimidate her, by those who are known for their ‘Goondagardi’. She claimed that her comments against one Chief Minister’s son must have riled up the political group. Kangana Ranaut alleged, “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone ₹7000- ₹8000 and assign them something like this.”

“To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the Chief Minister’s son- I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are now telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai,” she claimed. The actress said that Sushant Singh Rajput must also have been intimidated in a similar fashion. Kangana asserted that she will continue asking questions surrounding his mysterious death. She said that her aging parents are now pressurizing her to stop speaking about the matter, in light of the threats received by her in the past few days. 

Cops deployed outside the house of Kangana Ranaut

According to Superintendent of Police (Kullu, Gaurav Singh informed that a police team headed by a DSP rank officer rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut on being informed about the incident.  He said that prima-facie, the case appears to be that of a stray noise which was created by landlords and orchard owners who protect their fruits and farms from wild animals at night. He also said that the forensic team failed to recover chemical traces or bullet cartridges.

The cops documented the incident in their diary register and have deployed three constables outside her residence. The Station House Officer of Manali police station, Sandeep Pathania, informed that the patrolling police staff in the area have been directed to remain vigilant about any suspicious activity. “The beach staff of the area will take stock of this situation on a regular basis. They will co-ordinate with Kangana’s staff at regular intervals,” he was quoted as saying. Reportedly, the updates on the case are also being briefed to the CMO, Himachal Pradesh.

Actress hints at political angle

The investigation into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting more and more complexed. Today, it was reported that a politically-connected person was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise. Without taking any names, media houses reported that a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party.

Kangana Ranaut’s team, calling out these media reports, hinted that the politician’s son was no one else but “Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin”. In the tweet, the actor’s team also wrote that Kangana has been courageous enough to openly take big names and now if she is found hanging at her house everyone should know that it wouldn’t be a suicide.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Opinions Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

Satire THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah

‘This house is on sale due to fear of members of a particular community’: Posters come up on houses of Hindus in riot-affected areas...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindus in riot-affected areas in Delhi are living under a constant fear of being persecuted by members belonging to a particular community

Recently Popular

Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s party was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide, they had a heated argument: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput took a completely new turn after his father filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Sainyavyapadeśa: Summons of the Indian Army to develop Self-Reliance in Defence Procurements

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The indigenization of military equipment and defence infrastructure needs significant improvement in India
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Late Amar Singh had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar black-and-blue for making personal remarks at a party in 2000: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Late Amar Singh had narrated how had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for using abusive language at a party in 2000
Read more
News Reports

JNU ‘student’ Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi Riots case, mobile phone seized

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR registered against Umar Khalid said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy hatched by the JNU Scholar and his associates.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying in a luxurious private jet: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari uses photo of a private chartered plane claiming that it is used by PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
Opinions

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India
Read more
Editor's picks

Ayodhya Diaries: When Nehru tried to impose his ‘Aurangzeb diktat’, an ICS officer KK Nair refused to budge

OpIndia Staff -
Ram Janmabhoomi movement spearheaded by KK Nair was later continued by the likes of LK Advani, Ashok Kumar, Kalyan Singh, Vinay Katiyar, and Uma Bharti.
Read more
Politics

Former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh dies at the age of 64

OpIndia Staff -
Amar Singh dies after prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at a hospital in Singapore. His daughters and wife were by his side.
Read more

Connect with us

238,439FansLike
419,317FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com