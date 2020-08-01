Actress Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about the movie mafia and the son of an influential Chief Minister for their alleged involvement in the death of 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a shocking development on Friday night, the Kullu district police reportedly rushed to the house of actress Kangana after gunshot sounds were allegedly heard near her house in Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut informed that at around 11:30 p.m. at night, she and four other people heard a sound similar to a gunshot near the boundary wall of her house. Although it initially sounded like that of a firecracker, she and her team became suspicious as it is not a tourist season in Manali. When her security in-charge went around looking for the unknown gunman, he did not find anyone.

Kangana Ranaut alleges gunman hid behind boundary walls

“Now we were five people and all these people here with me – they all felt it was a bullet noise. And this one doesn’t have a cracker kind of noise. So we called the cops,” the actress stated. Reportedly, the cops initially assumed that someone was trying to shoot bats in the apple orchard, besides the boundary wall of the actress’ house. However, when Kangana talked to the orchard owners nearby, they denied firing bullets at 11:30 p.m. on Friday night.

She said that she never heard about bats being shot to protect apple orchards, especially at midnight. Kangana alleged, “I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there’s a jungle and a water body there.”

Actress alleges intimidation by political group

The actress alleged that shots were fired in a bid to intimidate her, by those who are known for their ‘Goondagardi’. She claimed that her comments against one Chief Minister’s son must have riled up the political group. Kangana Ranaut alleged, “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone ₹7000- ₹8000 and assign them something like this.”

“To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the Chief Minister’s son- I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are now telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai,” she claimed. The actress said that Sushant Singh Rajput must also have been intimidated in a similar fashion. Kangana asserted that she will continue asking questions surrounding his mysterious death. She said that her aging parents are now pressurizing her to stop speaking about the matter, in light of the threats received by her in the past few days.

Cops deployed outside the house of Kangana Ranaut

According to Superintendent of Police (Kullu, Gaurav Singh informed that a police team headed by a DSP rank officer rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut on being informed about the incident. He said that prima-facie, the case appears to be that of a stray noise which was created by landlords and orchard owners who protect their fruits and farms from wild animals at night. He also said that the forensic team failed to recover chemical traces or bullet cartridges.

The cops documented the incident in their diary register and have deployed three constables outside her residence. The Station House Officer of Manali police station, Sandeep Pathania, informed that the patrolling police staff in the area have been directed to remain vigilant about any suspicious activity. “The beach staff of the area will take stock of this situation on a regular basis. They will co-ordinate with Kangana’s staff at regular intervals,” he was quoted as saying. Reportedly, the updates on the case are also being briefed to the CMO, Himachal Pradesh.

Actress hints at political angle

The investigation into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting more and more complexed. Today, it was reported that a politically-connected person was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise. Without taking any names, media houses reported that a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party.

Kangana Ranaut’s team, calling out these media reports, hinted that the politician’s son was no one else but “Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin”. In the tweet, the actor’s team also wrote that Kangana has been courageous enough to openly take big names and now if she is found hanging at her house everyone should know that it wouldn’t be a suicide.