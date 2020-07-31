Friday, July 31, 2020
‘If I’m found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide: Kangana Ranaut says hinting at political connections behind Sushant Rajput case

Without taking any names, media houses had reported that a politician’s son was present at the party hosted in his apartment by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a night before his demise.

Kangana has hinted at possible political connection behind cover up in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Kangana (L), Sushant Rajput(R), images via Twitter
The investigation into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is getting more and more complexed. Today, it was reported that a politically-connected person was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise. Without taking any names, media houses reported that a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party.

Kangana Ranaut’s team, calling out these media reports, hinted that the politician’s son was no one else but “Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin”.

In the Tweet, the actor’s team also wrote that Kangana has been courageous enough to openly take big names and now if she is found hanging at her house everyone should know that it wouldn’t be a suicide.

“Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide”, said Kangana Ranaut’s ‘team’ on Twitter.

Kangana’s tweet

Kangana has been very vocal about the involvement of various Bollywood big-wigs in the case. She has been claiming that Sushant was being exploited and harassed by a gang of ‘Bollywood mafia’ who promote only nepotism and actively work to keep ‘outsiders’ out. She has also claimed that a very powerful lobby is trying to prevent a detailed investigation into the case.

Reports suggested party hosted by Sushant Singh Rajput was attended by a politician’s son a night before his alleged suicide

According to TimesNow, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per the report, there was a heated argument between the politician’s son and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person. People close to Sushant Singh Rajput have revealed that there was a party at his apartment and the aforesaid personality was also present there along with others.

Meanwhile, in another twist, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR with charges of abetment of suicide, blackmail and financial harassment against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. 

