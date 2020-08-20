Thursday, August 20, 2020
“Uttarakhand will give befitting answer to those who killed Dilbar Negi”: Kapil Mishra hits out as Kejriwal says AAP will contest state elections

The people of Uttarakhand would make sure that the election security deposits, of the killers of Dilbar Negi, are forfeited and they are thrown out of the state, BJP leader Kapil Mishra reacting to Kejriwal's announcement.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kapil Mishra responds to Arvind Kejriwal's controversial remark on Biharis in Delhi
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal vs BJP leader Kapil Mishra
2

Hours after Arvind Kejriwal announced that his Aam Aadmi Party will debut in Uttarakhand’s Assembly elections, BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter to tear into the Delhi CM. He said that Uttarakhand will give a befitting reply to the murderers of Dilbar Singh Negi, who was mutilated and burnt alive in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

The BJP leader Tweeted in Hindi: “दिलबर नेगी के हत्यारों को उत्तराखंड की जनता जमानत जब्त करवा कर भगाएगी” roughly translated as “The people of Uttarakhand would make sure that the election security deposits, of the killers of Dilbar Negi, are forfeited and they are thrown out of the state”.

For the uninitiated, Dilbar Singh Negi, who was brutally attacked by the Islamists, during the anti-Hindu riots that were orchestrated in the national capital in February 2020, was a native of Uttarakhand. The violent mob had chopped off Negi’s limbs and had burnt him alive inside the sweet shop.

Kapil Mishra responds to Kejriwal’s announcement that Aam Aadmi Party would debut in Uttarakhand Assembly elections

BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, was responding to Arvind Kejriwal’s comment that AAP’s decision to contest polls in the hilly state was taken after a survey. Kejriwal speaking to the media said that many Uttarakhand natives living in Delhi came up to him and requested him to contest the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. If one is to believe the Delhi CM, the Uttarakhand natives were so impressed with his party’s performance in the last 5 years in Delhi that they wanted him to do the same for Uttarakhand.

AAP party’s link to the anti-Hindu Delhi riots

It is pertinent to note here that, Aam Aadmi party’s ex-leader Tahir Hussain has already confessed to orchestrating the riots that broke out in northeast Delhi in February this year. Delhi Police had named him as one of the main conspirators of the riots along with several others including some NGOs and political groups like Pinjara Tod and PFI.

Tahir Hussain, an AAP leader with close ties with the top leadership of the party, was found coordinating, orchestrating the attacks against Hindus. He is also accused of involvement in the murder of IB official Ankit Sharma.

OpIndia’s detailed report on the chronology of the event that led up to the riots is now available on Kindle. It has a comprehensive account of the loss of life and property in riots and how Hindus were targeted.

