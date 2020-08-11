Sourav Paul, an Operations Analyst at Linkedin as per his LinkedIn profile, has been the subject of a social media backlash after he threatened to murder Brahmins on Facebook. He had shared a post, originally uploaded by a page named ‘Masterstroke.’ The said post depicted a malnourished farmer and two obese priests at a temple.

The pictures claimed that the farmer was ‘aatmanirbhar‘ (independent) whereas the priests were ‘dan dakshina pe nirbhar‘ (dependent on charity and goodwill). The politically-charged post, invoked poverty porn, to suggest that Brahmin priests are well-fed but a farmer, who is not a Brahmin, is in a ragged condition.

Linkedin employee wants to murder ‘bad’ Brahmins

Dismayed by the fictional description of Brahmins as ‘over-privileged,’ an agitated Sourav tagged a Facebook friend and wrote, “This is the symbolism of your favourite Hinduism. Will you now dub it as collateral damage? Check it out. So-called secular country.”

Further, referring to Brahmins as ‘so-called’ great sons of the soil, Sourav went on a genocidal tirade against the Brahmin community. In a shocking display of venomous mindset, the Linkedin employee wrote, “Fact is I would kill a brahmin if he is wrong and it will be very difficult to oppose than killing them.”

Need a little support on LinkedIn to report a "Sourav Paul" to his employer for abusing Shri Ram and threatening to kiIII Brahmins. Here's the link.https://t.co/yFUr77gF5D — Madhur (@ThePlacardGuy) August 11, 2020

Better husband than Ram, Sourav Paul claims

- Advertisement -

When someone texted him on Messenger to point out his hatred for Lord Ram, Sourav replied, “Tum bakch*d ho (You are a senseless f*cker). You have proved it with your behaviour.” A generation of youth has been brainwashed by Marxist propaganda so much so that they believe that Lord Ram had ‘trust issues’ with Maa Sita and therefore asked Her to take the Agnipareeksha (The test of fire).

Displaying the same ignorance, the Linkedin employee argued, “Why should I hate Ram? I am better than him at treating my wife. So, I don’t have to hate him at all. Pour soul had trust issues.” On being informed that his anti-Hindu hatred will go viral online, Sourav confidently asked the man to make him famous.

Influencer Madhur Sharma demands action against Linkedin employee

Social Media Influencer Madhur Sharma took to the professional networking platform, Linkedin, to register his complaint against the ‘Hinduphobic’ and genocidal nature of the comments of one of its employees.

Tagging the Country Manager of Linkedin India, Ashutosh Gupta, Madhur wrote, ” I would like to draw your attention towards some highly offensive comments made by one of your employees, Sourav Paul (https://lnkd.in/dhp8znJ) hurting religious sentiments of millions of Indians. I would request you to please look into it.”

He inquired, “Let me know if Linkedin India employs such people who try to create a communal divide and disharmony in our country. I’ll wait for your response, Sir.”